BILLINGS — Seasons are all about setting — and with any good fortune — resetting goals.
Columbus coach Michael Robinson had a goals list at the beginning of the season that didn’t really entail a specific end-of-the-season standing. But following Saturday’s 55-48 Southern B Divisional championship win over Red Lodge, Robinson sees now where his Cougars could be headed.
“We hit about 10 games (into the season) and I was like, man, this group, they’re really buying in,” Robinson said amid congratulations outside the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark locker room. “We kind of started seeing what their potential was and where we could go. They just keep getting better.”
Columbus (18-5) outlasted its 4B rival in what Robinson called “a grinder.”
The final score was the largest point differential amid eight lead changes and five ties, the final of which was 36-36 at the end of the third quarter.
After Michael Curl and Mike Courts started the fourth quarter with baskets for a 40-36 Cougars’ lead, the scoreline continued to stay close: 40-38, 45-43, 47-45. Columbus then outscored Red Lodge 8-3 over the final 3:39 and that’s when it seemed the Cougars could finally breathe.
Columbus’ 6-foot-9 post Hayden Steffenson worked hard for his 17 points and 10 rebounds. Courts added 14 points and Curl 10 for the Cougars, who beat the Rams for the third time in four meetings.
“That was just a fun basketball game,” Robinson said. “And credit to them. They’ve got great kids and we really respect their program. They battled all night and it was a fun game to be a part of, my small part. The kids played great.”
Walker Boos scored 12 points to lead the Rams, who also received 10 points each from Jacob Stewart and Calvin Garmann.
With its semifinal win on Friday, Red Lodge (18-6) broke a state-tournament drought that extended back to 1985. Qualifying for state was one of his team’s goals, Red Lodge coach Todd Buchanan said. Following Friday’s win, taking home the divisional first-place trophy was a new quest, though that didn’t happen.
Now, with the state tournament next weekend, Buchanan, who extended his mutual respect back to the Cougars and their staff, was already resetting the goalpost for his Rams. Again, a sign of a good season.
“Mike and I shook hands after this game just like we did after (the 4B District championship game) said, ‘we’ll see you next Saturday night,’ “ Buchanan said. “So that’s the goal. Yeah, I’m not kidding. I hope we see Columbus next Saturday night.”
Lame Deer 66, Lodge Grass 56 (third place)
Lame Deer first-year coach Bernie Bahr said the bedrock beliefs of his boys basketball program are love, respect and gratitude.
Following the Morning Stars’ 66-56 win over Lodge Grass Saturday night in the third-place game of the Southern B Divisional at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Bahr was more convinced than ever that those principles have led his team to its first state appearance since the 2016-17 season.
The Morning Stars (17-8) qualified for state with a morning win over Three Forks, then withstood a couple furious Lodge Grass rallies to take home the divisional third-place trophy.
“I wasn’t part of the program last year, so taking the reins we kind of had to go through some growing pains,” Bahr said. “At the end of the day, we met some goals that we had. Still maybe not the route we necessarily wanted to take, but we’re grateful for the opportunity that we’re going to state. We’re in the last eight, that’s a blessing in itself.”
Kendall Russell scored 16 points and had 20 rebounds, while 11 players scored for the Morning Stars. They built 19-point leads in each half, only to see the Indians whittle that to six late in the game. But Lodge Grass could never close the gap completely.
Myron LittleLight hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points, while Lance LittleNest added 15 for the Indians (14-10).
Lodge Grass earned its fourth consecutive state appearance with a morning loser-out win over Huntley Project, 58-55. Project finished the season 18-7.
Defending champion Three Forks saw its season end at 11-11 after its morning loss to Lame Deer.
