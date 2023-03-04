BILLINGS — Lame Deer first-year coach Bernie Bahr said the bedrock beliefs of his boys basketball program are love, respect and gratitude.
Following the Morning Stars’ 66-56 win over Lodge Grass Saturday night in the third-place game of the Southern B Divisional at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Bahr was more convinced than ever that those principles have led his team to its first state appearance since the 2016-17 season.
The Morning Stars (17-8) qualified for state with a morning win over Three Forks, then withstood a couple furious Lodge Grass rallies to take home the divisional third-place trophy.
“I wasn’t part of the program last year, so taking the reins we kind of had to go through some growing pains,” Bahr said. “At the end of the day, we met some goals that we had. Still maybe not the route we necessarily wanted to take, but we’re grateful for the opportunity that we’re going to state. We’re in the last eight, that’s a blessing in itself.”
Kendall Russell scored 16 points and had 20 rebounds, while 11 players scored for the Morning Stars. They built 19-point leads in each half, only to see the Indians whittle that to six late in the game. But Lodge Grass could never close the gap completely.
Myron LittleLight hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points, while Lance LittleNest added 15 for the Indians (14-10).
Lodge Grass earned its fourth consecutive state appearance with a morning loser-out win over Huntley Project, 58-55. Project finished the season 18-7.
Defending champion Three Forks saw its season end at 11-11 after its morning loss to Lame Deer.
