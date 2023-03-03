Red Lodge vs. Huntley Project

Red Lodge players celebrate after the Rams defeated Huntley Project in the semifinals of the Southern B Divisional at First Interstate Arena on Friday. The Rams ended a state-tournament drought that extended back to 1985.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Curse? What curse?

Former Red Lodge basketball coach Gary Kane has called the Rams’ nearly 40-year absence from the boys state basketball tournament “The Curse.”

Red Lodge's Jacob Stewart looks to pass during the Southern B Divisional semifinal game against Huntley Project Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Huntley Project's Jake Cook goes up for a layup during the Red Devils' Southern B Divisional semifinal against Red Lodge Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Columbus' Hayden Steffenson goes up to for a shot against Three Forks in Friday's Southern B Divisional semifinal game at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Three Forks' Shane Williams gets a shot off against Columbus' Hayden Steffenson Friday night during the Southern B Divisional semifinals at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

