Red Lodge players celebrate after the Rams defeated Huntley Project in the semifinals of the Southern B Divisional at First Interstate Arena on Friday. The Rams ended a state-tournament drought that extended back to 1985.
Former Red Lodge basketball coach Gary Kane has called the Rams’ nearly 40-year absence from the boys state basketball tournament “The Curse.”
Well, that’s over.
The Rams beat district rival Huntley Project 57-44 in the first semifinal of the Southern B Divisional Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, earning a trip to the state tournament for the first time since 1985.
Later, Columbus broke a drought of its own, though not as lengthy. The Cougars held off defending state champion Three Forks 51-46 behind a much-needed, near-perfect performance from 6-foot-9 post Hayden Steffenson to qualify for state for the first time since 2014-15.
The Cougars (17-5) and Rams (18-5) will meet for the fourth time this season in Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. championship. Columbus has won two of those meetings.
“They are just super competitive,” Columbus coach Michael Robinson said of the Cougars’ 4B rivals. “They have some length to match ours and they work hard consistently. And we work hard consistently. It’s just kind of a physical battle and we’re looking forward to playing them again tomorrow.”
Red Lodge 57, Huntley Project 44
The Rams pulled away in the fourth quarter and celebrated with plenty of hugs when the final horn sounded.
“Yeah, there’s two coaches on our coaching staff that weren’t even alive the last time we went to the state tournament,” Red Lodge coach Todd Buchanan said. “Crazy.”
Jacob Stewart and Thomas Buchanan both had double-doubles, with Stewart getting 16 points and 11 rebounds and Buchanan going 14 and 13 for the Rams.
It was a three-point game early in the fourth when Buchanan and Stewart combined on a 10-2 run to push the Red Devils away.
Until Saturday night’s championship game — maybe even beyond — the Rams can bask in the glow of ending their long drought.
“One of our former coaches (Kane) talked about is as ‘The Curse,’ the curse of us not getting to state,” Todd Buchanan said. “So we’ve been motivated all week to punch a ticket to state and break that curse and these boys sure did a great job of that tonight.”
Jake Cook had 17 points and Jeffery Thomas 13 for Huntley Project (18-6), which plays Lodge Grass (13-9) in a Saturday 10:30 a.m. game. At stake is a berth in the divisional third-place game and next week’s state tournament.
Columbus 51, Red Lodge 46
Steffenson controlled both ends of the paint. He scored 25 points, grabbed 13 rebounds (11 defensive) and blocked six shots.
The Cougars needed every bit of Steffenson’s 11-for-11 shooting from the floor. The Wolves would simply not go away.
“We should have gotten him the ball more,” Robinson deadpanned with a smile. “But, yeah, great performance by him. He had two guys constantly on his hips and he battled all night.”
So did the Wolves. Four straight points from Dylan Swenson got Three Forks within 46-45 with 2:05 to play. But Three Forks (11-10) scored just one more point the rest of the way and will play Lame Deer (15-8) in a 10:30 a.m. Saturday loser-out game at Rocky Mountain College. The winner qualifies for state and plays for third place later Saturday.
Shane Williams led Three Forks with 18 points and Swenson finished with 12.
Steffenson was the lone Cougar in double figures. The rest of the team shot 28% percent from the floor (9 for 32) though the Cougars seemed to get the big basket or big defensive play when they needed to.
“They work hard and they just ate away,” Robinson said of the Wolves. “They did a lot of good things. But our kids just kind of found a way to get it done.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.