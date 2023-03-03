Red Lodge players celebrate after the Rams defeated Huntley Project in the semifinals of the Southern B Divisional at First Interstate Arena on Friday. The Rams ended a state-tournament drought that extended back to 1985.
Huntley Project's Jake Cook goes up for a layup during the Red Devils' Southern B Divisional semifinal against Red Lodge Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Red Lodge's Jacob Stewart looks to pass during the Southern B Divisional semifinal game against Huntley Project Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Former Red Lodge basketball coach Gary Kane has called the nearly 40-year absence from the boys state basketball tournament “The Curse.”
Well, that’s over.
The Rams beat district rival Huntley Project 57-44 in the first semifinal of the Southern B Divisional Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, earning a trip to the state tournament for the first time since 1985.
The Rams pulled away in the fourth quarter, and celebrated with plenty of hugs when the final horn sounded.
“Yeah, there’s two coaches on our coaching staff that weren’t even alive the last time we went to the state tournament,” Red Lodge coach Todd Buchanan said. “Crazy.”
Jacob Stewart and Thomas Buchanan both had double-doubles, with Stewart getting 16 points and 11 rebounds and Buchanan going 14 and 13 for the Rams.
It was a three-point game early in the fourth when Buchanan and Stewart combined on a 10-2 run to push the Red Devils away.
Red Lodge (18-5) advanced to Saturday night’s divisional championship game against either Columbus or Three Forks. That game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Until then, the Rams can bask in the glow of ending that long drought.
“One of our former coaches (Kane) talked about is as ‘The Curse,’ the curse of us not getting to state,” Todd Buchanan said. “So we’ve been motivated all week to punch a ticket to state and break that curse and these boys sure did a great job of that tonight.”
Jake Cook had 17 points and Jeffery Thomas 13 for Huntley Project (18-6), which plays Lodge Grass (13-9) in a Saturday 10:30 a.m. game. At stake is a berth in the divisional third-place game and next week’s state tournament.
