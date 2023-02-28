Orange confetti falls over the Lodge Grass fan section as time expires during the Indians' Southern B championship victory over Three Forks at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Big Timber’s Bailey Finn (5) drives around Colstrip’s Gracie Bradley (4) during a semifinal at last year's Southern B Divisional at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Finn and the Herders come to Billings this season with a 19-1 record.
BILLINGS — The Southern B Divisional gets started Wednesday with what appears to be a fairly balanced boys field and a top-heavy girls contingent.
But that’s on paper. When it’s all over Saturday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, it all could be turned on its head. The top four teams advance to the State B tournament March 9-11 in Great Falls.
Leading the field for the girls — at least in terms of win-loss records — are Big Timber (19-1), Huntley Project (18-2) and Baker (18-2). All three have had outstanding seasons and Big Timber and Baker come to Billings with their respective district championships in tow.
The Herders from Big Timber won the state championship in 2021, but didn’t get out of this tournament last season. They start play having only lost to Manhattan (14-6) this season, but faced the Tigers twice in their last three games, both of which they won.
Just two years ago Huntley Project didn’t win a game, but a sudden resurgence saw the Red Devils win 12 games last season and they are now on the verge of winning 20 this year.
Baker brings an 11-game winning streak and the high scoring of freshman Madison O’Connor, who averages nearly 30 points per game. The Spartans defeated the defending champion from Colstrip in the 3B semifinals before Lodge Grass eventually knocked them out.
That’s not to say anything is ordained for those three teams. Traditionally, Columbus (13-7) has been a postseason menace under the direction of coach Jeromey Burke, and the Cougars have already proven that this season: They topped Project 53-50 for the 4B title, ending a nine-game win streak for the Red Devils.
Jefferson (15-6) reached the state semis a year ago, while the aforementioned Manhattan has not only defeated Big Timber, but lost by just two to the Herders in the 5B championship game.
Shepherd (15-7) qualified for the divisional tourney for the first time since 2017, while Forsyth (9-10) and Lodge Grass (13-8) will look to make a name for themselves by grabbing one of those four spots.
Among the nine boys teams, none have fewer than five losses.
The Wolves from Three Forks (10-9) are the defending state champions, but they’ve had a decidedly up-and-down season as evidenced by their record. Still, they won the 5B and come into the tournament having played one-possession outcomes in four of their last five games.
That includes a 53-52 title win over Manhattan (12-6). Three of the Tigers’ six losses have been to Three Forks.
The teams from the 4B, Columbus (15-5), Red Lodge (16-5) and Huntley Project (16-5) all have similar resumes, with Columbus edging Red Lodge 68-59 for the district title.
Same in the 3B, where Lame Deer (14-7), Lodge Grass (12-8) and Baker (15-7) jostled each other before Lame Deer beat Lodge Grass for the district championship.
Yes, the Southern B boys has the look of a tournament that you could play through on multiple occasions and come out with a different order of finish each time.
Again, that’s all on paper. Starting Wednesday it will be on the court.
The Jefferson and Shepherd girls get things started at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by the Jefferson and Huntley Project boys at 11:30.
Opening-round games continue with the Big Timber and Lodge Grass girls at 1 p.m. and Columbus and Forsyth girls at 2:30 p.m. The boys return to the court at 4 p.m. with Three Forks and Baker and at 6 p.m. with Columbus and Lodge Grass.
Play resumes Thursday at 10 a.m. with the Huntley Project and Manhattan girls in their opening games, followed by Baker’s girls taking on either Jefferson or Shepherd at 11:30 a.m.
The boys from Red Lodge and Manhattan open their tournaments at 1 p.m., while at 2:30 Lame Deer’s boys take on the Jefferson-Project winner.
Championship games are Saturday with the girls at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30.
