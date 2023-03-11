GREAT FALLS — Saturday's third-place game is going to have some added intrigue.
Bigfork and Red Lodge, the two teams competing, played against one another in the quarterfinal. The Vikings picked up that victory by a final score of 55-48, sending the Rams to the loser's bracket in quick fashion.
But soon thereafter, Bigfork joined them on the same side of things with a loss to Malta.
Both squads won on Saturday morning in their respective loser out games.
Now, the two will duke it out one last time to see who is the champion of the consolation field.
Bigfork 53, Columbus 42
The Vikings responded to a semifinal loss at the hands of Malta by turning around for a double-digit victory the following morning.
It was a balanced attack that led them past the Cougars.
Isak Epperly had 12 points to lead the way, but Eli Thorness (11), Landon Byerman (11) and Wyatt Johnson (9) all made considerable contributions in the scoring column.
On the other end, Bigfork forced their hand defensively and took away Columbus' bread and butter - post play.
Hayden Steffenson was contained to just 10 points on four shots while his interior counterpart Michael Curl scored four points on four shots.
Point guard Mason Meier had a game-high 21 to keep them afloat, but turnovers did them in.
The Cougars coughed it up 20 times on the morning to end their season with a 19-7 record.
Red Lodge 67, Wolf Point 57
Just two days ago, the Wolves were on top of the world after upsetting the Southern divisional's No. 1 seed, Columbus, on a buzzer-beating three-pointer.
Now, they are on their way home after back-to-back losses to Missoula Loyola and Red Lodge.
As for the Rams, their journey through the consolation bracket has earned them a chance at revenge. With wins against Lame Deer and Wolf Point, they'll get a chance to finish higher than Bigfork, the team that sent them to the loser's bracket on day one.
In advancing to the third-place game on Saturday morning, Thomas Buchanan controlled the game with 23 points and 15 rebounds.
Kraven Silk had his tournament-high 20 points for the Wolves who finished the year at 22-5.
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
