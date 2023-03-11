Boys State B Tournament

Red Lodge's Thomas Buchanan sinks a layup past the Wolf Point defense during Saturday's consolation round of the State B Boy's Basketball Tournament game in Great Falls.

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com

GREAT FALLS — Saturday's third-place game is going to have some added intrigue. 

Bigfork and Red Lodge, the two teams competing, played against one another in the quarterfinal. The Vikings picked up that victory by a final score of 55-48, sending the Rams to the loser's bracket in quick fashion.

