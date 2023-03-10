GREAT FALLS — In Thursday’s first round of Class B state basketball action, Columbus was the lone victim of an upset.
The South division’s No. 1 seed had its heart ripped out at the buzzer as Wolf Point connected on a three-pointer for the win.
The possession before, the Cougars had hit a three of their own to tie the game at 62-all. The immediate response from the Wolves was a quick crash that dashed their state title hopes.
But this appearance in Great Falls means more to Columbus than a first-place finish. While that’s ultimately the field’s overarching goal, this is the Cougars’ first trip to the state tournament since 2016. A third-place finish would and should be important for a squad trying to bring its program back to relevancy.
“Nobody likes to lose on a last-second three, but I kind of put it in their hands and let them decide, ‘do we turn this around and try to fight for third or pack it in? Your choice,” Cougars head coach Michael Robinson said. “And you can see it still meant business to them.”
On Friday morning from the Four Seasons Arena, Columbus walked all over Lodge Grass with a 68-47 victory to advance to the consolation semis Saturday morning.
The Cougars used their brawn on the interior with posts Michael Curl and Hayden Steffenson, 6-foot-5 and 6-9 respectively, navigating high-low action for inside scoring chances. They carved out space at will, and all the Indians could do was foul.
After one quarter, the frontcourt pairing had combined for 13 points and seven made free throws. That pattern remained for the entirety of the game as Columbus continued to assert itself at the rim.
In the end, it had 21 makes from the charity-stripe compared to Lodge Grass’ five.
“We kind of struggled from the free-throw line quite a bit this season but yesterday we were 12 of 13 and today we 21 of 25,” Robinson said. “They (players) put in a lot of extra time to get better at shooting free throws, especially our big guys, and it’s showed this weekend.”
Steffenson and Curl finished with 18 and 11 points, in that order, while teammate Mason Meier led all scorers with 19 and Mike Courts tossed in 13.
For the Indians, their season ends with a two-and-out showing that moved their record to 14-12 on the year. Lance Littlenest was a bright spot in their exit, scoring 20 points.
Red Lodge 75, Lame Deer 58
A year ago, the Rams finished 11-12. Getting to the state tournament wasn’t within their reach.
It hadn’t been in multiple decades. The Rams don't have a trip to state to their name dating back as far as the Montana High School Association record books go – 2002-03.
So when they lost in the first round of the Class B state tournament on Thursday, that didn’t ruin their purpose.
“This is not the last state tournament that Red Lodge is going to go to,” first-year head coach Todd Buchanan said. “We need to see it, we need to feel it.”
In understanding that their tournament appearance is just a step in the process of making it to this stage perennially, the Rams found a reason to play on Friday. Red Lodge came out firing on all cylinders to secure a 75-58 victory over Lame Deer.
They held the Morning Stars to 25% shooting from the field and 25% shooting from long range while dominating the rebound battle 55-41.
Four players scored in double figures, led by junior Walker Boos with 16. Quade Boggio had 12 on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc while Jacob Stewart (11) and Owen Reynolds (10) rounded out their top scorers.
They proved to themselves that Red Lodge belongs at this level.
“This is Red Lodge’s first chance in a few years to find ourselves in this atmosphere,” Buchanan said. “We’ve got the horsepower. What we’ve seen all year is that we’re going to disperse points to the hot shooter and today we found a couple of young guys in rhythm and we kept feeding them the ball and they continued to deliver for us.”
“Tomorrow it could be three different guys and that’s what makes a special team.”
Lame Deer did have one last run in it, winning the fourth quarter 21-9, but the effort was too little too late.
The Morning Stars close their season at 17-10, with their loss on Friday serving as the season tiebreaker between the two programs.
Frank Flying had 13 points to pace the Morning Stars. Kendall Russell had nine points and 13 rebounds.
