GREAT FALLS — If you ask Missoula Loyola head coach Scott Anderson how many state semifinal games he’s lost, he can’t even tell you. He’s lost count.
Through 24 years as the Rams head coach, the Loyola mainstay has never been to a state championship game – until Saturday.
On Friday night from the Four Seasons Arena, his Rams overcame the obstacle by beating Wolf Point 63-48 in the state semifinals.
They’ll try to win their first state championship in the school’s history – which dates back roughly 150 years, longer than the sport itself has been sanctioned in Montana. They've been there three other times — none with Anderson — losing all three.
“I don’t know how many (semifinals I’ve lost) but it’s 10-plus,” Anderson said after the game. “It was nice to get over the top of that. The monkey is off our back. We’re going good.”
The Rams were the beneficiaries of winning their divisional tournament and then having a week off before the state tourney. During that week, they watched the Northern B divisional tournament in preparation for a moment like this.
They watched Wolf Point win its second-place game with an overtime buzzer-beater. The Rams had time to scout and game plan, something the Wolves probably can’t say.
Teams from opposite ends of the state, they hadn’t seen each other this year, but the Rams already knew what they wanted to do.
“We felt like we knew them. We knew that No. 2 (Juliun Benson) is their go-to guy and we were trying to stop him from penetrating and kicking because they shoot it so well,” Anderson said. “So we tried everything. We tried 1-2-2, 1-3-1, 2-3 … every time they made two baskets we switched defenses and tried to keep them off balance. They are tough.”
But not tough enough to overcome his Rams, who are now 24-1 on the season with all of their wins coming by double digits.
Surprisingly enough, that streak has held on at the highest level of competition. Sophomore Ethan Stack has made sure of that.
If there were an MVP award, he’d be the frontrunner for it entering Saturday’s action. On Thursday, he posted 31 points, and he followed that up on Friday by scoring 21 points to go along with 12 rebounds.
“It’s just a certain excitement I have coming into this tournament, it’s my first state tournament,” Stack said to explain his increased productivity. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of these, I grew up around these.”
His father Toby used to be a Loyola star back in the day, but even his teams never achieved what Ethan’s just did.
They’ll play Malta for the championship. That tilt tips off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
“I feel really good,” Anderson said of the upcoming title bout. “We played Malta first game of the season … I think we match up well with them. They have great guards and a great big player."
Meanwhile, Wolf Point moves to a loser-out game against Red Lodge. The winner of that game will play in the consolation finals.
Benson led the Wolves with 13 points and 11 rebounds, his second-consecutive double-double. Kelby Bauer scored 12 on four made 3-pointers.
Malta 47, Bigfork 41
With roughly two minutes left in the third quarter, the Mustangs were feeling deja vu.
Just like their quarterfinal game against Red Lodge, the opponent was making a push to cut the deficit from large to manageable. The Vikings' Isak Epperly was up to seven points in the period and Bigfork had made it just a 33-26 game, outscoring Malta 9-3.
But Mustangs head coach Dave Costin was unfazed. They’d been there before – heck, just the night before. He called a timeout to give them that simple reminder.
“This team has done that all year, we just start the third quarter horrible, so I just told them, ‘Hey, why the long faces? This is what we do every game,’ Costin said he told his players. “Now is our time to start our run again. Just relax and we’re going to get going.”
And they did.
Out of the timeout, Bohdi Brenden hit a 3-point basket as part of his game-high 17 points and the Mustangs eventually ended up winning 47-41.
It’s that kind of calm, cool and collected attitude that Costin hopes will help his team in the championship game. In his 16th season at Malta’s helm, he’s been around the title block once or twice, winning back-to-back state titles in 2012 and 2013.
“This weekend, I just felt really good every game, no nerves, and we just have to bring that sense of calm into the locker room and to the kids,” Costin said. “(Loyola) coach Anderson is a great coach though so I don’t think they are going to have any worries about nerves or anything else tomorrow night.”
With the win, Malta reaches the title game for the first time since 2017, and the Mustangs will square off with the Rams, who are searching for their first championship in school history.
The Mustangs might be without Stockton Oxarart, though, who rolled his ankle at the end of the game when stepping on a defender's foot.
“We’ll probably bring our freshman in, Dawson Hammond,” Costin said. “We obviously lose some 3-point shooting and Stock is a pretty good rebounder and defender so he’s a kid we’re going to miss a lot. But we’ve battled injuries throughout the year and you just have to have kids who step up.”
Like Treyton Wilke who scored 12 on Friday, or Hammond who scored three points with four rebounds and three assists. It’s all or nothing on Saturday night.
As for the Vikings, they are still alive for third place and play 9 a.m. Saturday in a loser-out game versus Columbus.
When their consolation run is over, they will officially be a Class A school when they next step on the hardwood. Over the past decade, they’ve made the Class B title game four times.
Epperly was their lone player in double figures Friday with 16 points. Nick Walker gave them nine points and five rebounds.
Columbus 68, Lodge Grass 47
In Thursday’s first round of Class B state basketball action, Columbus was the lone victim of an upset.
The South division’s No. 1 seed had its heart ripped out at the buzzer as Wolf Point connected on a three-pointer for the win.
The possession before, the Cougars had hit a three of their own to tie the game at 62-all. The immediate response from the Wolves was a quick crash that dashed their state title hopes.
But this appearance in Great Falls means more to Columbus than a first-place finish. While that’s ultimately the field’s overarching goal, this is the Cougars’ first trip to the state tournament since 2016. A third-place finish would and should be important for a squad trying to bring its program back to relevancy.
“Nobody likes to lose on a last-second three, but I kind of put it in their hands and let them decide, ‘do we turn this around and try to fight for third or pack it in? Your choice,” Cougars head coach Michael Robinson said. “And you can see it still meant business to them.”
On Friday morning from the Four Seasons Arena, Columbus walked all over Lodge Grass with a 68-47 victory to advance to the consolation semis Saturday morning.
The Cougars used their brawn on the interior with posts Michael Curl and Hayden Steffenson, 6-foot-5 and 6-9 respectively, navigating high-low action for inside scoring chances. They carved out space at will, and all the Indians could do was foul.
After one quarter, the frontcourt pairing had combined for 13 points and seven made free throws. That pattern remained for the entirety of the game as Columbus continued to assert itself at the rim.
In the end, it had 21 makes from the charity-stripe compared to Lodge Grass’ five.
“We kind of struggled from the free-throw line quite a bit this season but yesterday we were 12 of 13 and today we 21 of 25,” Robinson said. “They (players) put in a lot of extra time to get better at shooting free throws, especially our big guys, and it’s showed this weekend.”
Steffenson and Curl finished with 18 and 11 points, in that order, while teammate Mason Meier led all scorers with 19 and Mike Courts tossed in 13.
For the Indians, their season ends with a two-and-out showing that moved their record to 14-12 on the year. Lance Littlenest was a bright spot in their exit, scoring 20 points.
Red Lodge 75, Lame Deer 58
A year ago, the Rams finished 11-12. Getting to the state tournament wasn’t within their reach.
It hadn’t been in multiple decades. The Rams don't have a trip to state to their name dating back as far as the Montana High School Association record books go – 2002-03.
So when they lost in the first round of the Class B state tournament on Thursday, that didn’t ruin their purpose.
“This is not the last state tournament that Red Lodge is going to go to,” first-year head coach Todd Buchanan said. “We need to see it, we need to feel it.”
In understanding that their tournament appearance is just a step in the process of making it to this stage perennially, the Rams found a reason to play on Friday. Red Lodge came out firing on all cylinders to secure a 75-58 victory over Lame Deer.
They held the Morning Stars to 25% shooting from the field and 25% shooting from long range while dominating the rebound battle 55-41.
Four players scored in double figures, led by junior Walker Boos with 16. Quade Boggio had 12 on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc while Jacob Stewart (11) and Owen Reynolds (10) rounded out their top scorers.
They proved to themselves that Red Lodge belongs at this level.
“This is Red Lodge’s first chance in a few years to find ourselves in this atmosphere,” Buchanan said. “We’ve got the horsepower. What we’ve seen all year is that we’re going to disperse points to the hot shooter and today we found a couple of young guys in rhythm and we kept feeding them the ball and they continued to deliver for us.”
“Tomorrow it could be three different guys and that’s what makes a special team.”
Lame Deer did have one last run in it, winning the fourth quarter 21-9, but the effort was too little too late.
The Morning Stars close their season at 17-10, with their loss on Friday serving as the season tiebreaker between the two programs.
Frank Flying had 13 points to pace the Morning Stars. Kendall Russell had nine points and 13 rebounds.
