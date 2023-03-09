Boys State B Tournament

Loyola's Ethan Stack pushes past the the Lodge Grass defense for two points during Thursday's Boys State Class B Tournament in Great Falls.

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com

GREAT FALLS — The Missoula Loyola Rams wasted no time breaking open the Class B state tournament on Thursday morning.

As soon as the first whistle blew, the Western B’s No. 1 seed was off to the races – literally and figuratively. Its fast-paced style turned the game into a track meet, running the floor for fast break buckets early and often as the point differential widened with each passing moment.

Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments