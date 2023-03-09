GREAT FALLS — The Missoula Loyola Rams wasted no time breaking open the Class B state tournament on Thursday morning.
As soon as the first whistle blew, the Western B’s No. 1 seed was off to the races – literally and figuratively. Its fast-paced style turned the game into a track meet, running the floor for fast break buckets early and often as the point differential widened with each passing moment.
In the end, Sacred Heart breezed past Lodge Grass with an 83-56 quarterfinals victory.
“We just got real good rest, got healthy and had time to prepare for this game and had a good game plan,” Loyola head coach Scott Anderson said. “We executed it perfectly.”
Anderson said his defense focused on containing Myron Little Light and Lance Littlenest, the Indians’ top-two scorers. It did just that, holding the duo to a combined 5 of 22 shooting.
But the first sign of the impending lopsided finish was the 8-0 Rams lead that blossomed into a 26-9 advantage by the end of the first period.
At the half, the score had ballooned to 53-27. Sacred Heart sophomore Ethan Stack had 27 points at the break, matching Lodge Grass on his own. Seven of his teammates had also scored at that point.
“They just share it, nobody cares who scores,” Anderson said.
But at the top of the Rams’ 1-2-2 half-court zone, Stack happened to dominate the scoring or Thursday morning. The 6-foot-5 wing with an even longer wingspan was giving the Indians fits that they had no answer for, getting deflections then sprinting down the floor for easy scores.
The two steals in the box score do not do his defensive presence justice. His great length changes the way the opposition plays, and made it hard for Lodge Grass to switch sides of the floor on offense.
“He’s got the longest arms I’ve ever seen in my life,” Anderson laughed. “He really anticipates and he’s quicker than lightning … he just gets hands on everything, makes it really hard to throw over the top and gives us time to recover because you have to throw the ball so high. We just love him out there.”
With the win, Loyola will play in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian.
