GREAT FALLS — The Missoula Loyola boys basketball team wasted no time racing out of the starting blocks on the first day of the State B boys basketball tournament Thursday.
Shortly after the tipoff, the Western division's No. 1 seed hit the ground running – literally and figuratively. The Rams' fast-paced style turned their game with Lodge Grass into a track meet. They motored for fastbreak buckets early and often as the point differential widened with each passing moment.
In the end, Loyola cruised, with an 83-56 quarterfinal victory.
“We just got a real good rest, got healthy and had time to prepare for this game and had a good game plan,” Loyola coach Scott Anderson said. “We executed it perfectly.”
Anderson said his defense focused on containing Myron Little Light and Lance Littlenest, the Indians’ top two scorers. It did just that, holding the duo to a combined 5 of 22 shooting.
But the first sign of the impending lopsided finish was the 8-0 Rams lead that blossomed into a 26-9 advantage by the end of the first period.
At the half, the lead had ballooned to 53-27. Loyola sophomore Ethan Stack had 27 points at the break, matching Lodge Grass on his own. Seven of his teammates had also scored at that point.
“They just share it. Nobody cares who scores,” Anderson said.
At the top of the Rams’ 1-2-2 half-court zone, Stack happened to dominate the scoring on Thursday. The 6-foot-5 wing with an even longer wingspan was giving the Indians fits that they had no answer for, getting deflections then sprinting down the floor for easy scores.
The two steals in the box score do not do his defensive presence justice. His length changes the way the opposition plays, and made it hard for Lodge Grass to switch sides of the floor on offense.
“He’s got the longest arms I’ve ever seen in my life,” Anderson said with a smile. “He really anticipates and he’s quicker than lightning … he just gets hands on everything, makes it really hard to throw over the top and gives us time to recover because you have to throw the ball so high. We just love him out there.”
With the win, Loyola will play in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Wolf Point 65, Columbus 62
This is March.
Make that two-straight buzzer-beating wins for the Wolves, who needed a time-expiring make just three days ago to beat Fairfield and advance to the Class B state tournament.
This time, it put them past Columbus by a final score of 65-62 and into the state semifinals Friday afternoon versus No. 1-ranked Missoula Loyola.
Junior Cade Stafne was the hero with the triple from the corner on the assist from Juliun Benson.
“Juliun was getting to the rim at will so I thought they would help down and try to collapse on him and force him into a bad shot,” Wolves head coach Cole Hanks said. “But I told the boys, if the kick out is available, that they should kick it out … and he shot that with confidence.”
As far as what the result would be, Hanks wasn’t so sure on the release.
“It didn’t look good to me. It looked like it was going to come off the back iron but, he proved me wrong.”
Stafne was so wide open because the Cougars were overcompensating for Benson, who had been having his way all day. He finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds, competing against Columbus’ twin towers.
Hayden Steffenson at 6-9 and Michael Curl at 6-5 were taller than every player on the Wolves’ roster, but it was Benson who came down with the most rebounds. And a late go-ahead bucket. And the high-IQ assist for the game-winning shot.
“He’s one of the grittiest players on this team,” Hanks said. “One of the heart and soul guys of our team … just a great kid, he deserves a moment like this that he’s been waiting for his whole life.”
Steffenson and Curl did have good games in their own rights, with Steffenson scoring 22 and Curl pulling down 10 rebounds, but Wolf Point had the toughness factor in its favor on Thursday.
“Their (Wolves') mindset is tough, they are super physical, even though we’re undersized in every game,” Hanks said. “I think playing some big teams like Glendive who starts 6-8, 6-6 and 6-7 prepares us for this.”
Malta 68, Lame Deer 49
When the final buzzer sounded in the Mustangs quarterfinal win early Thursday evening, head coach Dave Costin said he was having some major flashbacks.
In 2017, Malta won the state title and in its first game of that run, it played and beat the Morning Stars. The game script of that contest played out much like this this one.
“It’s kind of interesting … (In 2017) we had a 24-point lead and they came back and went up four,” Costin said. “We ended up battling back and winning that one, obviously because we won the title, but I was thinking about that game six years ago.”
On Thursday, the Mustangs had a comfortable halftime lead of 40-22, but in the third quarter things started looking much like the contest from years ago. Lame Deer opened up the second half on a 6-0 run and continued to cut the deficit, making it a single-digit game at one point.
But with some timely momentum-killing plays and finally, a strong fourth quarter where it outscored the Morning Stars 17-11, Malta was able to douse the Lame Deer fire to advance to the semifinals on Friday.
“I think offensively we kind of quit attacking, they put us on our heels a little bit and then we didn’t do the job on the defensive boards giving them some second-chance opportunities,” Costin said. “We tried to shore that up and we made our own little run back.”
The Mustangs had five players score in double-digits, making it much easier to re-find their rhythm with a plethora of scoring options.
Stockton Oxarart led the team with 16, then Bohdi Brenden had 12, Jared Eggebrecht and Treyton Wilke each scored 11 and Eli Hanson contributed 10.
“It’s nice because we usually have four or five guys in double figures and they can all handle it and pass it,” Costin said. “It makes my life a lot easier for sure.”
For Lame Deer, Kendall Russell and Moses Sanders headed the comeback charge that ultimately fell flat.
Russell finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds followed by Sanders with 13 points.
Bigfork 55, Red Lodge 48
It’s not very often that you see the diamond-and-one defense pulled out of a team’s bag of tricks, but on Thursday evening in the Class B quarterfinals, Red Lodge found it useful.
Looking to continue the magical ride of their turnaround season, the Rams focused on slowing down Vikings standout Isak Epperly, and they did. The senior guard scored just six points – but Red Lodge didn’t account for the rest of the team.
Entering the contest, Bigfork had five players averaging at least eight points per game. While they didn’t hit that mark this time, their win still came by committee like most of all their 21 victories this season.
Nick Walker scored 14, Bryce Gilliard scored 10, Wyatt Johnson scored nine, Jack Jensen scored seven and the Vikings advanced to Friday’s semifinal with a 55-48 win.
“We found a way to gut one out, man,” Vikings head coach John Hollow said. “It wasn’t our best game but it was a dang good effort by our guys.”
The battle of the two-seeds featured 11 lead changes and nine ties before a winner was found.
Any time one of the teams did something good, or bad, the other would follow suit until the Vikings broke away from that pattern in the final frame. They created a small bit of separation which turned it into a game of free throws at the end as the Rams tried to mount a comeback. And even though the Vikings didn’t convert from the charity stripe at a high rate, their defense finished the job.
“We’ve kind of hung our hat on defense all year and actually on offense, we made a couple plays today that opened the game up a little,” Hollow said.
Bigfork, which last won a state title in 2019, is in its last season at the Class B level. Next year, it’ll move up to Class A where a stronger challenge will be provided for the growing school.
Bigfork has been a perennial threat at the Class B title, and they hope to go out the same way.
“None of these boys were around for that (2019 title), it was all their brothers,” Hollow said. “This is kind of their time to hopefully shine.”
