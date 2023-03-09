GREAT FALLS — The Missoula Loyola boys basketball team wasted no time racing out of the starting blocks on the first day of the State B boys basketball tournament Thursday.
Shortly after the tipoff, the Western division's No. 1 seed hit the ground running – literally and figuratively. The Rams' fast-paced style turned their game with Lodge Grass into a track meet. They motored for fastbreak buckets early and often as the point differential widened with each passing moment.
In the end, Loyola cruised, with an 83-56 quarterfinal victory.
“We just got a real good rest, got healthy and had time to prepare for this game and had a good game plan,” Loyola coach Scott Anderson said. “We executed it perfectly.”
Anderson said his defense focused on containing Myron Little Light and Lance Littlenest, the Indians’ top two scorers. It did just that, holding the duo to a combined 5 of 22 shooting.
But the first sign of the impending lopsided finish was the 8-0 Rams lead that blossomed into a 26-9 advantage by the end of the first period.
At the half, the lead had ballooned to 53-27. Loyola sophomore Ethan Stack had 27 points at the break, matching Lodge Grass on his own. Seven of his teammates had also scored at that point.
“They just share it. Nobody cares who scores,” Anderson said.
At the top of the Rams’ 1-2-2 half-court zone, Stack happened to dominate the scoring on Thursday. The 6-foot-5 wing with an even longer wingspan was giving the Indians fits that they had no answer for, getting deflections then sprinting down the floor for easy scores.
The two steals in the box score do not do his defensive presence justice. His length changes the way the opposition plays, and made it hard for Lodge Grass to switch sides of the floor on offense.
“He’s got the longest arms I’ve ever seen in my life,” Anderson said with a smile. “He really anticipates and he’s quicker than lightning … he just gets hands on everything, makes it really hard to throw over the top and gives us time to recover because you have to throw the ball so high. We just love him out there.”
With the win, Loyola will play in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Wolf Point 65, Columbus 62
This is March.
Make that two-straight buzzer-beating wins for the Wolves, who needed a time-expiring make just three days ago to beat Fairfield and advance to the Class B state tournament.
This time, it put them past Columbus by a final score of 65-62 and into the state semifinals Friday afternoon versus No. 1-ranked Missoula Loyola.
Junior Cade Stafne was the hero with the triple from the corner on the assist from Juliun Benson.
“Juliun was getting to the rim at will so I thought they would help down and try to collapse on him and force him into a bad shot,” Wolves head coach Cole Hanks said. “But I told the boys, if the kick out is available, that they should kick it out … and he shot that with confidence.”
As far as what the result would be, Hanks wasn’t so sure on the release.
“It didn’t look good to me. It looked like it was going to come off the back iron but, he proved me wrong.”
Stafne was so wide open because the Cougars were overcompensating for Benson, who had been having his way all day. He finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds, competing against Columbus’ twin towers.
Hayden Steffenson at 6-9 and Michael Curl at 6-5 were taller than every player on the Wolves’ roster, but it was Benson who came down with the most rebounds. And a late go-ahead bucket. And the high-IQ assist for the game-winning shot.
“He’s one of the grittiest players on this team,” Hanks said. “One of the heart and soul guys of our team … just a great kid, he deserves a moment like this that he’s been waiting for his whole life.”
Steffenson and Curl did have good games in their own rights, with Steffenson scoring 22 and Curl pulling down 10 rebounds, but Wolf Point had the toughness factor in its favor on Thursday.
“Their (Wolves') mindset is tough, they are super physical, even though we’re undersized in every game,” Hanks said. “I think playing some big teams like Glendive who starts 6-8, 6-6 and 6-7 prepares us for this.”
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
