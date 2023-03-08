GREAT FALLS — It all comes down to this.
The regular season and divisional tournaments in the rear-view mirror. The State B boys basketball state tournament is set to begin on Thursday morning in Great Falls.
This year’s bracket features a healthy dose of new teams and a few returnees, with neither the defending state champion nor runner-up making the field. It’s created a tournament that is truly up for grabs with a few storylines to follow as action gets underway.
Here’s a look at what to keep an eye on as play begins and how each team looks on paper as they arrive to begin their quest for state hardware:
Dates: Thursday-Saturday
Site: Montana ExpoPark Pacific Steel & Recycling Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls
2022 champion: Three Forks
2023 field: Bigfork (20-4), Columbus (18-5), Lame Deer (17-8), Lodge Grass (14-10), Malta (17-6), Missoula Loyola (22-1), Red Lodge (18-6), Wolf Point (21-3)
Storylines
Will the top seed make history? Missoula Loyola enters tournament play as the clear favorite. Every one of Sacred Heart's 22 wins this season has come by a double-digit differential, eight by at least 40 points.
But in the school’s history and head coach Scott Anderson’s more than two decades of guidance, the Rams have never won a state title. That could all change by Saturday night.
Against the two tournament teams they played in the regular season, Malta and Bigfork, they are 3-0. They have three players who score over 10 points per game in Ethan Stack (14.06), Reynolds Johnston (12.71) and Raef Konzen (11.29). Noah Haffey, just under that mark at 9.88 a night, is a sharpshooter. He had a game this season with eight 3-point makes.
Throw into the mix assistant coaches Toby Stack and Chris Clevenger, former Loyola stars who have played at the state level before, and all the pieces are in place for their first-ever championship.
There will be a new champion: Of the eight teams to make the tournament, more than half were not in the field a year ago. Loyola was left out, as were Wolf Point, Red Lodge, Lame Deer and Columbus.
Defending champion Three Forks and runner-up Harlem did not qualify this time. So the title game will have an entirely new look.
Red Lodge has put together a surprise season after finishing 11-12 last year. Under first-year head coach Thomas Buchanan, the Rams have busted a slump of no state tournament appearances dating to 2002-03, according to Montana High School Association records.
Wolf Point last won a state title in 2010-11 with a 25-0 record, and it will arrive in Great Falls with its best mark since then. Columbus was the Southern B divisional champion after failing to place in the top four a season ago. Lame Deer finally qualifies after narrowly missing the state tournament in back-to-back years.
Hoping to avenge last year’s showings: Of the teams that did make it to the grandest stage last season, none made a memorable run.
Malta was bounced to the loser’s bracket in the first round by eventual-champion Three Forks. Bigfork lost to the same team in the semis and Lodge Grass also lost in the semis to runner-up Harlem. Of those three, only Lodge Grass was able to make it to the consolation finals, beating Shelby for third place.
But all three will get a chance for redemption this year with return trips to the tournament.
Malta comes back with a vengeance as the No. 1 seed out of the Northern B divisional. The Mustangs are 17-6, much better than last year’s 14-11. However, they are just 1-4 versus teams in the field.
After a 23-2 season a year ago, the Lodge Grass Indians snuck in as the No. 4 team out of the Southern B league. They’ve taken a step back at 14-10, but their experience might give them the upper hand in March after winning back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021. Leading scorers Myron LittleLight and Lance LittleNest were just sophomores last season.
As for Bigfork, the team is a perennial threat and things are no different this season, their last before moving up to Class A. Though the Vikings have struggled with Loyola, dropping both tilts this season, they are 20-4 with a balanced team. Five Vikings score at least eight points per game with a sixth just under that mark as the team plays by committee.
