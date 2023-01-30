WOLF POINT — The Wolf Point boys basketball team is off to its greatest start in more than a decade.
Chalk it up to something completely missing the previous year: chemistry.
The 2021-22 team started off at 7-1 and even cracked the 406mtsports.com top 10 only to see it all end with a loss at districts. It’s that loss, however, that continues to motivate seniors Juliun Benson, Gaige Bushman, Kelby Talks Different and Kraven Silk a year later.
It spurred a motivation to enter summer tournaments, attend more open gyms together, and build the kind of chemistry they knew was possible.
Silk, a sharp-shooting guard who averages 10 points per game, admits the team just didn’t play together as a unit last year.
“We simply didn’t rise to the occasion or play as a team," he said. "We forgot to show up, but it’s completely different now.”
Fans, coaches and players alike can feel the difference.
The seniors are the heart and soul of a 13-0 team sitting fourth in the 406mtsports.com rankings. The last time Wolf Point was 13-0 was in 2010-2011, when the Wolves were state Class B champions at 25-0.
Some may be quick to jump to the same conclusions for this year, but the veterans are keeping a tight rein on the team's energy.
“It feels good to be rated No. 1 but we’ve got to stay humble and stay hungry,” Silk said.
With the tallest player standing at just 6-foot-2, quickness and speed are the team's greatest weapons.
Benson, who averages 18 points and 8 rebounds per game, is confident in his team’s ability to compete with any team.
“We’re lighting quick," he said. "We press most of the game, play aggressive defense, and keep the other team on their toes.”
Point guard Talks Different averages 14 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals. The flashy guard is a big reason for the up-tempo style of play.
“By the end of the game, the other team is just worn down," Talks Different said. "We’re more conditioned than any other team in our conference and it shows.”
The Wolves have had two close games: One against Class A Glendive and the other against traditional powerhouse and conference rival Malta.
Wolf Point defeated Glendive, with a starting five averaging roughly 6-4, on Jan. 12 by three points in the Wolves' den. They’re set to meet again Feb. 9 in Glendive.
Malta, No. 2 in the District 2B standings, played down to the wire with Wolf Point on Dec. 17 in a 58-57 nail-biter. Last week, however, was a different story as the Wolves walked away with a 15-point victory on the Mustangs' home court.
Coach Cole Hanks, an assistant for the past 11 years and a coach when the Wolves won it all in 2011, is well aware of what opposing teams will do to expose their greatest weakness — control the boards and slow the pace.
“Our athleticism makes up for our lack of height," Hanks said. "We pressure the ball at all times and box out well. We’re aggressive, physical, and have no problem getting to the rim no matter how big the other team is.”
If quickness is their greatest weapon, motivation is a close second.
Silk, Talks Different and Bushman grew up playing together from a young age. They’ve waited a long time to put on a varsity uniform and make a difference in their community, on and off the court.
And what a difference they have made.
“When I was younger, I thought a lot about being in this spot and now I’m here," Bushman said. "I am proud of this team and want to help our youth get more involved and experience this too.”
Bushman, who averages 10 points and 4 rebounds per game, considers himself the garbage player of the team. He’s the guy who keeps emotions in check and picks up his teammates when they need it most.
The role model status each of these boys has on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation isn’t taken lightly. They help run sports camps for youth, are involved in community projects, and simply make time for the little ones daily.
“It’s a big responsibility," Talks Different said. "It’s what I wanted when I was little. I’m proud of who I am and all that I’ve accomplished and I hope these younger kids get a chance to do this someday.”
Together, the seniors average a 3.3 grade-point average and have dreams that extend beyond high school sports.
Talks Different wants to be an athletic director and coach. Bushman wants to earn a degree in sports administration and play college golf. Silk wants to go to college for electrical engineering and Benson is hoping to play football in college.
But for now, with four regular-season games remaining, the focus is on winning districts. After that, the Wolves will need to place in the top two at the Northern B divisional tournament to earn a trip to state in Great Falls.
“I like to think that my team plays a little like my personality," Hanks said. “It’s not always pretty but it’s always tough and gritty.”
The Wolves have an opportunity to prove that records and rankings are more than just numbers on a piece of paper — that this season won’t end up like the last, and that team chemistry can and will prevail.
Said Benson: “We still have so much to prove and we plan on doing just that.”
