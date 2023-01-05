RED LODGE — There's a major difference between a program mentioning the cliché of how it's excited compared to it actually looking excited.
For both of Red Lodge's basketball teams at the moment, that eagerness is genuine and readily apparent.
Before practices, Rams boys basketball coach Todd Buchanan paces skittishly down the halls of the school, high-fiving and fist-bumping anyone he sees with bounciness and a seemingly endless amount of energy. Rams girls basketball coach Jason Reimer, meanwhile, said that he's been losing sleep thinking about his squad and what they can achieve this season, his seventh at the helm.
Both men have a right to be a bit restless — they've got two emerging teams in Class B thus far on their hands.
Red Lodge's boys and girls teams each cracked into their respective first 406mtsports.com high school basketball rankings of the season — and in the top five for each team, too, with the boys listed No. 4 and girls No. 5.
Those high marks were both due in part to identical 5-0 starts garnered prior to the holiday break (though both teams lost to Columbus on Thursday) leaving there to be a little more buzz this winter in the Carbon County ski town beyond just the seasonal tourists at nearby Red Lodge Mountain.
"I love it, they make it fun," the self-proclaimed "fiery" Reimer said on coaching the girls team. "I trust them. I desperately want them to be successful, because they deserve it.
"This team is unique. I've rarely coached a team that has this kind of attitude and coachability and effort, it's just rare. It's a rare, special thing."
Red Lodge is one of three Class B schools with both of its hoops teams currently listed in the top five of each state ranking (Huntley Project and Bigfork are the others), showing that the Rams are up to par with the rest of the best in the state in terms of sheer player talent on both rosters within its walls.
And the enthusiasm each of their coaches show is reflected on the court in powerful ways, too.
The girls team thrives with a run-and-gun style led by Reimer's daughter and former All-State guard Brayli Reimer, a senior who is currently the Rams' leading scorer and who dropped 23 points in a 61-35 win over Colstrip — last season's Class B state champion — on Dec. 10. Red Lodge doesn't have a ton of height at its disposal, but when junior forward Ellis Mastel gets going down low, it's as if she's much taller than her 5-foot-11 frame.
Together, Reimer and Mastel make for a dynamic one-two punch that understands each other's tendencies remarkably well.
"You have to have a certain level of basketball IQ to be able to understand your players, and she has that," Brayli Reimer said. "I can do some weird thing ... and she can read me really well. There's times where all I have to do is have an idea of where she is and she'll get my pass. Even if it's not great, Ellis is so physical ... anytime I give it to her, I'm like, 'She will probably score right here.'"
Both Reimers and Mastel all additionally noted that there's a noticeable lack of internal tension within the roster, keeping the girls level-headed ahead of a demanding stretch in the schedule coming off of the holiday break that includes away trips to Shepherd and Big Timber across the next week.
A strong January could add that extra jolt of confidence and swagger to the squad in the brutal District 4B — and maybe even help push them back to the state tournament for the first time since 2017.
"We all just love playing with each other," Mastel said. "We don't really have any problems, like drama or anything. ... I know that the up-and-coming games are going to be really tough, so it's really going to be like a tone-setter to where we're actually at in our district."
On the boys end, Buchanan — a first-year head coach following two years as what he called "an end of the bench" assistant — has got Red Lodge rolling right along, as well. After a middling 11-12 season a year ago, the Rams have rocketed out of the gates with a unit that has four players averaging double-figure scoring numbers with all able to be the hot hand on a given night.
In an 84-71 win over Roundup on Dec. 20, those leading efforts came from juniors Thomas Buchanan and Walker Boos (20 points each). In a tight 57-53 victory over Glasgow on Dec. 9, the key scoring largely came from senior Jacob Stewart (22 points). Options aplenty, indeed.
"There's going to be a night where someone's on (fire), where they're making baskets everywhere no matter where they go," Thomas Buchanan, the coach's son, said of the Rams' weapons. "We have enough guys to do it and we have the basketball IQ on our team to get that person the ball and then just keep scoring off of that, even if it's not just that one person."
And it's a mindset that's got Red Lodge thinking big.
Montana High School Association records dating back to 2002-03 indicate no state tournament appearances in that time frame for the Rams, who have one state championship (Class B in 1958) on their resume in school history. Yet optimism is so high in the program that the coach Buchanan remarked a return to the state tourney as being the team's season-end objective.
It's one thing for a team to believe it has the personnel to swing for the fences, it's another one for it to prove it actually does, especially for a boys program with such a long absence from the top. But amid a special start for Rams as a whole on the hardwood, perhaps the proper time to break out is now.
Still, as Buchanan notes, it takes a mountainous effort to get there — and if there's any small Montana town that knows all about climbing summits, it's Red Lodge.
"We as a team recognize that you can't make goals of being in a state tournament without looking at the process to get you there," Todd Buchanan said. "It's pretty easy as a coaching staff to get behind and excited for those kids as they show up every day here with an intensity that's just incredible.
"We know this is a district that's going to be likely sending somebody to divisionals into a state tournament this year. That means business, and we're excited to get into those games."
