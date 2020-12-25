Scobey takes on Fairview

Scobey's Caden Handran, pictured against Fairview at the 2019 State C boys basketball tournament in Billings, is one of four returning all-state players on this year's Spartans.

Class C boys basketball

2019-20 Co-champions: Fairview and Scobey

2020-21 Storylines

• Scobey finished last season 25-0 and felt confident it would have gone 26-0 if not for the coronavirus-canceled state title game. The Spartans beat Fairview 52-49 and 59-36 in their two meetings that season.

Scobey might be equally good this year. One starter, Brayden Cromwell, was a senior last season. The other four were all juniors, and they all earned all-state selections — Brayden’s cousin Parker Cromwell, Dawson Community College signee Aidan Fishell, College of Idaho commit Caden Handran and Dickinson State football commit Jayce Tande.

Fairview, which went 24-2, graduated its three all-state players: Cody Asbeck, Josh Herron and Alex Schriver.

• Seven of last season’s eight state basketball tournaments tipped off on March 12. The State C boys began a day earlier, which allowed Fairview and Scobey to take a full day off before their would-be title game. The early start also meant that it was the only tournament to set up a third-place matchup — on March 13, right before the tournaments were called off, Fort Benton beat Belt 47-37 and Twin Bridges defeated Manhattan Christian 67-53 to keep their trophy hopes briefly alive.

The Montana High School Association has not yet announced what the format or site of this year’s State C tournament will be.

• Fort Benton fell to Fairview 44-37 in the state semifinals. The Longhorns lost Garett Diekhans, who now plays football at Montana Tech, but retained fellow all-state player Hayden Diekhans, Garett’s now-senior brother.

• Twin Bridges, which lost to Fort Benton 48-39 in the first round, had two seniors on last year’s all-state team (Note Konen and Bryce Nye) and return all-state player Charlie Kruer, who is now a senior.

• Last season was the first since 2015-16 that didn’t feature both Arlee and Manhattan Christian in the state title game. Arlee, which lost to Box Elder in the 2015-16 title game, moved up to Class B last year, while Manhattan Christian fell 77-39 to Scobey in the state semifinals. Manhattan Christian, the 2018-19 champion and runner-up the two seasons prior, graduated all-state players Josiah Amunrud and Sam Leep (now at Dordt College) and returns all-state now-senior Caidin Hill.

One big number

718: That’s how many points Scobey outscored its opponents by last season. The 1,585-867 differential comes out to a 28.7-point average margin of victory per game. The Spartans scored 63.4 points per game and allowed 34.9.

