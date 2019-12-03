Class C boys basketball
2018-19 Top Three: 1) Manhattan Christian 2) Arlee 3) Scobey
2019-20 Storyline
After an arduous three-year climb, Manhattan Christian finally reached the summit last season. The Eagles had finished as the state runner up to powerhouse Arlee for two consecutive years before finally breaking through in convincing fashion at last season’s State C tournament in Billings. Manhattan Christian surged past the Warriors 83-51 for its second overall title to cap a perfect 26-0 season while denying Arlee a third-straight championship. The Eagles will be looking to go back to back as the 2019-20 season begins, but will need to contend without stalwart guard Caleb Bellach who is now playing for Montana State under first-year coach Danny Sprinkle. Bellach averaged 23.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game during the Eagles' unbeaten season. Arlee moved up to Class B this year so they will not make a fifth-straight appearance in the Class C championship.
One big number
35: The number of years between Manhattan Christian's two titles with the first coming in 1984 against Plenty Coups.
