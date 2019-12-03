Manhattan Christian takes on Arlee

Manhattan Christian clinched the Class C title last season after finishing as the runner up for the past two years. The Eagles will be looking to replicate last season's success as the 2019-20 campaign begins. 

 ADAM FONDREN, Billings Gazette

Class C boys basketball

2018-19 Top Three: 1) Manhattan Christian 2) Arlee 3) Scobey

2019-20 Storyline

After an arduous three-year climb, Manhattan Christian finally reached the summit last season. The Eagles had finished as the state runner up to powerhouse Arlee for two consecutive years before finally breaking through in convincing fashion at last season’s State C tournament in Billings. Manhattan Christian surged past the Warriors 83-51 for its second overall title to cap a perfect 26-0 season while denying Arlee a third-straight championship. The Eagles will be looking to go back to back as the 2019-20 season begins, but will need to contend without stalwart guard Caleb Bellach who is now playing for Montana State under first-year coach Danny Sprinkle. Bellach averaged 23.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game during the Eagles' unbeaten season. Arlee moved up to Class B this year so they will not make a fifth-straight appearance in the Class C championship.

One big number

35: The number of years between Manhattan Christian's two titles with the first coming in 1984 against Plenty Coups.  

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments