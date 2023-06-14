GLENDIVE — Aidan Fishell, who led Scobey to a Class C boys basketball state championship in 2021 and a shared title the year before, has signed to play for Dickinson State (North Dakota) after two years at Dawson Community College, per a news release from the latter school.

A 5-foot-11 guard, Fishell averaged 7.7 points and 4.3 assists per game for the Buccaneers this past season, starting 28 games as Dawson went 24-8 overall.

Fishell had a decorated prep career with the Spartans, being named to the Class C all-state team twice and taking Scobey to its first outright state championship since 2011; the 2020 state tournament was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am blessed to have been at Dawson for the last two years," Fishell is quoted as saying in the release. "It was the right place for me to develop my game and prepare me for the next level. I can't thank my coaches and teammates enough for pushing me. I'm excited to see what we can accomplish as a team in Dickinson."