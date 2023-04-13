BILLINGS — Former multi-sport Broadview-Lavina standout Kade Erickson has committed to play college basketball at Rocky Mountain College, per a post from his Twitter account Thursday evening.

Erickson, the Pirates' all-time leading scorer, took his team to the Class C boys basketball state tournament this past season. He led all of Class C in scoring at 24.2 points per game and was both an all-state and 5C all-conference selection.

Excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Rocky Mountain College. Thanks to everyone who has supported me along the way💚🤍 @BDreikosen @smckeon12 @RockyMtnMBB pic.twitter.com/XqhDMs7b8T — Kade Erickson (@KadeErickson2) April 14, 2023

"Excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Rocky Mountain College," Erickson wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to everyone who has supported me along the way"

Erickson will join a Battlin' Bears program that went 15-14 overall with a 6-9 record in Frontier Conference play this past season, losing in the semifinals of the Frontier Conference Tournament to Montana Tech.

He leaves a decorated prep career at Broadview-Lavina behind, having also quarterbacked the Pirates in football to their first-ever 6-Man state championship game this past fall, losing to Big Sandy.