St. Regis' Caleb Ball has proven that he can ball out on the basketball court as well as on the football field.
Ball became the boys basketball program's all-time leading scorer on Saturday, breaking a record that had stood for nearly 30 years at the Class C school. That historic night came just about three weeks after he signed to play college football at Montana Western starting next year.
"Humbled to be St. Regis' new all time leading scorer," Ball wrote on Twitter. "I can't thank my teammates, family, fans, and coaches enough."
A 5-foot-11, 170-pound guard, Ball is up to 1,444 points, surpassing the total of 1,429 set by Lee Vugrenes from 1992-94. He’s one of just seven players in school history to reach 1,000 points and one of just three to eclipse 1,400, according to the record book provided by Jesse Allan, who is the school's athletic director, basketball coach and football coach.
Ball has averaged 17 points across 85 career games in reaching the milestone. That’s the third-highest average among the top-10 scorers. Vugrenes averaged 19.8 points across 72 games in three years, while No. 8 Clay Jensen averaged 20.5 points over 47 games for 964 total points.
"Every record is made to be broken so I'm happy for Caleb," Vugrenes wrote on Facebook.
Ball is the leading scorer and the lone senior for St. Regis, which is off to a 9-1 start this season. The Tigers are averaging 61.3 points per game and are holding their opponents to 41.8 points on average.
They're 5-1 in Western 14C action and are coming off their first loss of the year, 65-54 to conference foe Charlo. They've won back-to-back District 14C tournament championships.
Ball is the fifth player from the Mullan/St. Regis interstate 8-Man football co-op to get a college opportunity in the past four seasons. He plans to play defense in college at the NAIA level after being a four-year starter at quarterback and defensive back in high school.
Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
