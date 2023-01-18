St. Regis' Caleb Ball has proven that he can ball out on the basketball court as well as on the football field.

Ball became the boys basketball program's all-time leading scorer on Saturday, breaking a record that had stood for nearly 30 years at the Class C school. That historic night came just about three weeks after he signed to play college football at Montana Western starting next year.

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

