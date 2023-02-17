Darby Tigers vs Philipsburg Prospectors

Darby Tiger's junior Stevan Gabric drives the ball against Philipsburg Prospector's eighth grader Jake Dauenhauer Friday night in Hamilton.

 Tyler Wilson tyler.wilson@lee.net

HAMILTON – The Darby Tigers started quick against the Philipsburg Prospectors Friday afternoon at the 13C Divisional Tournament by jumping out to an early 5-1 lead in the first quarter, which quickly swelled to an 18-4 Darby lead after the first quarter.

The Prospectors did up getting it together in the second quarter, but the Tigers didn’t slow down. At the end of the half, the Tigers led 38-15. They kept up the pressure to earn the 69-46 victory.

Darby Tiger's senior Hooper Reed drives the ball against Philipsburg Prospector's senior Cavan Babbitt Friday night in Hamilton.
