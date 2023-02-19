HAMILTON — When the backboard lit up red and the final buzzer sounded, Drummond boys basketball coach Levi Parsons could finally take an overdue deep breath.
After four years at the helm with three district championship losses, he and the Trojans were finally on top.
“I felt like a mountain was just lifted off of me,” Parsons said. “I come into this game with a lot of emotion and a lot of pressure to try to get this win for the kids … the emotions were huge.”
On Saturday night from Hamilton High School, Drummond celebrated a 42-40 overtime victory at the expense of Darby in the District 13-C tournament championship — but not without having to sweat it out first.
The Trojans’ hopes of putting the Tigers to rest in regulation were dashed when Darby’s Stevan Gabric hit a game-tying step-back three-pointer with seconds remaining.
In overtime, it was Darby who struck first, building a three-point lead as the final minute approached.
And again, with just seconds remaining in the extra period, it was Darby with the ball and a chance to tie.
“Yeah (I was nervous), especially down the stretch,” Parsons said. “Every time we’d do something good, they’d turn around and answer us … the last two minutes of that game I was definitely on edge.”
Luckily for the coach, junior guard Scott Parke had his back.
When the Trojans went down three in overtime, it was Parke that drilled a corner triple to tie it up. And when Darby stepped to the line for an all-or-nothing bonus opportunity trailing 42-40 with no time left on the clock, it was Parke who had put on the pressure.
The prior possession, he was hammered setting a screen and went to the charity stripe in a 40-40 game with 10 seconds left. Not only did he make the front end of the 1-and-1 chance, but he calmly sank the second free throw to extend the Trojans’ lead to two.
That made Darby’s free throws an even taller task and they missed the first one, signaling the end of the game.
“My team, I just wanted to do it with them, for them,” Parke said. “And my coach has never won a district championship in all the years that he’s coached so I wanted to do it for him too.”
While Parke put on the finishing touches, it was center Trey Phillips that did the heavy lifting through regulation.
In a great big man battle with Darby’s Hooper Reed, Phillips finished with 18 points. Strictly a paint presence, that was his second-highest scoring output this season, carrying the team when it needed him most — on a Colt Parsons off night.
The team’s leading scorer registered just six points on Saturday after leading them with 18 and 15 in their first two tournament games. After those earlier efforts, it was only fair that his teammates step up to finish the job.
“It was unreal how loud it got and it just gives you butterflies," Phillips said. "All the screaming shook you. It was wild."
The Trojans will now prep themselves for Butte this week, where they'll compete in the divisional tournament for a chance to go to state.
This may be uncharted territory for Levi and his boys, but they are ready.
"The way that these kids hold everybody accountable ... the way they rally around each other, going into this next tournament, I'm feeling pretty confident."
District 13-C girls championship
If you’re keeping track at home, make that four-straight seasons that Seeley-Swan has won the district championship.
In a follow-up to the boys game, the Blackhawks ruined a night that could’ve been entirely owned by Drummond in knocking off the Trojans, 43-38.
It was anyone’s game entering the fourth-quarter where the teams were separated by just one basket, but Seeley-Swan’s seniors played to the occasion in collecting the win.
“These are easily the best two girls teams in the district,” Blackhawks coach David Cahoon said. “That team is phenomenal and they have a great coach and they have great kids across the board. But at the end of it, our girls just fought and worked … it takes heart and grit and senior leadership and that’s what we’ve got.
“These seniors have never seen a (district finals) loss here and they wanted it, and they went and got it.”
Emily Maughan was the motor that made the team go on Saturday evening, scoring a game-high 19 points to keep the senior winning streak alive. Senior teammate Kyla Conley tossed in seven, but a young buck came to play as well.
Freshman Lillian Boyd scored 11 points to send her teammates off on the right side of history.
For Drummond, junior Lexi Nelson was the top performer with 16 points while Remington Cline filed in behind her with eight. Kimber Parsons and Lizzy Perry, the Trojans only senior, scored six each.
The Trojans will play again on Monday versus Philipsburg to find out which school will represent the district at divisionals.
