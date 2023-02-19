Drummond boys district champions 2023

The Drummond Trojans won their first district title under head coach Levi Parsons on February 18, 2023 by beating Darby 42-40. 

HAMILTON — When the backboard lit up red and the final buzzer sounded, Drummond boys basketball coach Levi Parsons could finally take an overdue deep breath.

After four years at the helm with three district championship losses, he and the Trojans were finally on top.

