Drummond's Brody Rasor, right, and Lincoln's Teegan Riddle go for a loose ball during their District 13-C boys basketball tourney opener on Thursday afternoon in Hamilton. The Trojans won, advancing to play Seeley-Swan Friday at 5 p.m. in Hamilton.
HAMILTON — In late January, the Drummond boys basketball team suffered a harrowing two-game stretch with back-to-back losses to Darby and Seeley-Swan.
The Tigers edged the Trojans, 53-52, and the Blackhawks snuck by, 51-49. Two one-basket games that, in an ideal world for the Trojans, would go their way.
That cold snap gave Darby the league tiebreaker. The Tigers earned the District 13-C tourney first-round bye and set up what is now considered a three-team race for the district championship.
“I think it was a good thing, honestly,” Drummond senior guard and leading scorer Colt Parsons said. “Some of us thought we were untouchable and it made us realize we were beatable and would have to put in a lot of work, so I think we’re a lot better and a lot more prepared now.”
They’ll have to be, as the road to the championship now likely involves the same two-game gauntlet following a first-round district win over Lincoln on Thursday, 59-37.
On Friday evening, Drummond will square off with Seeley-Swan in the district semifinals after the Blackhawks’ 55-31 win over Victor on Thursday. Should the Trojans win, they could meet Darby in the championship on Saturday.
Despite the late-season losses, the Trojans beat both schools earlier in the season. They’ll just have to correct what head coach Levi Parsons has identified as their kryptonite in losses: “playing a full four quarters.”
Three of Drummond’s four losses came by three points or less. The team believes all could have had different results if the effort was there for 32 minutes.
Against Darby, the Trojans had a lead through the first three quarters before coughing it up in the final frame due to missed free throws. Versus Seeley-Swan, Drummond came out flat before turning it on too late.
“It doesn’t matter what our competition is, nobody is going to hand a win over to you,” Levi said he told his team. “It’s hard for them to understand because these kids come from a football program (Flint Creek co-op) that has had just incredible success over the years. They’re not really used to losing so they come out and take the court with this idea that, ‘We’re the Drummond Trojans. We were the Flint Creek Titans, we’re invincible.’
“And sometimes that causes some problems for us … our correction for that has been really challenging them in practices, no matter what we do. We’ve come up with different things throughout the day just to make them compete, no matter what it is, even if it’s just a game of lightning. Just to make them want to beat the kid in front of them no matter the situation or type of team we’re playing.”
Since those two January losses and working to correct their wrongs, the Trojans have been blowing teams out. Their closest game was a 14-point win over Victor, with the rest coming by 18 or more.
But when they got in another close-game situation, they cracked. A week ago they lost to Deer Lodge, 58-55, giving the Wardens just their second win of the season.
Admittedly, getting a full game is still a work in progress.
“So far, for the most part, it’s been getting there,” Levi said. “We still have a little bit of that rollercoaster effect but it’s not such a big drop off … I’m not 100 percent satisfied with it yet going into this postseason but it’s definitely getting better … hopefully we can get through these next couple of games and then by then, we’ll be ready to fight from the opening tip to the last buzzer.”
Thursday was a good step as Drummond outscored the Lynx in every quarter besides the second, where the teams tallied 10 points apiece.
Colt tossed in 18 points to lead all scorers while teammate Brody Rasor contributed 15 of his own. Seven other Trojans were able to find the bottom of the basket in the all-around effort.
Though they aren’t entirely where they want to be yet, coach feels better off about future competitions thanks to these challenges.
“I do (feel better off),” Levi said. “The Seeley game, we were getting thumped on. And the kids proved to themselves that we’re a good enough team that we can come out and battle and take a team like Seeley, who is always tough at tournaments, and we can come back and play with them. And Darby for the same thing.”
“I have confidence in my kids that if they put their quarters together, come out and compete hard, there’s no reason that we shouldn’t win that game.”
