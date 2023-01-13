BILLINGS — Up in tiny Heart Butte, on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation roughly 30 minutes south of Browning, Kellen Hall and the school's boys basketball team he coaches are thinking big.
If the astonishing numbers the Warriors have recorded in games this season are any indication, thinking big includes putting up some big scores, too.
Heart Butte is currently unbeaten at 7-0 overall as of Friday evening, scored an average of 79.7 points per game in those wins and has broken the 100-point threshold twice, winning a Dec. 16 matchup against Valier by a 117-13 scoreline — a 104-point victory.
It's not as if the Warriors are out to humiliate weaker opponents, Hall said — against some of the teams they play, just about anything they throw out on the court works.
"We're not so much as running it up on anybody, it's just kind of happening," Hall, now in his sixth year coaching the Warriors, said of the lopsided scores. "We're pressing most of the first half and if we get a big lead, we're switching to zone and we're just allowing the other team to adjust and we're fixing our things that we need to fix.
"These (players) are well-informed with the system, and I think we've just started where we left off last year."
Where the Warriors left off, exactly, was in the Northern C divisional, where Heart Butte finished fourth a year ago after suffering its only defeats from a 24-2 season, denying it a trip back to the Class C state tournament for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
Now, high-octane Heart Butte has rocketed its way up to No. 7 in the latest 406mtsports.com Class C boys rankings, picking up solid wins against Class B programs Box Elder and Lame Deer at the All-American Indian Shootout in Billings last month in an effort to boost up its regular season competition, which Hall said has been a major factor behind postseason exits lately.
The team, which includes senior all-stater Riley Reevis, junior Thomas Young Running Crane (who has started since eighth grade) and sophomore Harlem transfer Lance Morgan as an interior presence at 6-foot-4, remembers the anguish of just missing out on state the past few years.
And the Warriors don't want to go through that feeling again.
"Having those tough games, it's important," Hall said. "It gets you ready, it gets you battle-tested. If you ain't battle-tested, you're going to have a tough tournament going to divisionals or state.
"The main goal has always been state ... we're not thinking anything lower. We always want to be in that district championship game, divisional championship game, and then move on to state and make a name for ourselves."
