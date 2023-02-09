VICTOR — The crowd was raucous, and the night emotional on senior night Thursday. The Victor Pirates boys played the Lincoln Lynx tight all night. At the end of the first quarter, the Lynx led 14-13.
In the second quarter, the Pirates really hung tough on both sides of the ball and led at halftime 25-20. With two and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter, the score was knotted up at 37 points; but the Lynx grinded it out defensively and won the boys basketball contest 41-37.
“Unfortunately, in this game, we weren't able to find our identity,” Pirates coach Matt Warren said. “We're a half court team. We like to control the game and control the basketball, and we’re a low turnover team. We just didn't have that tonight.”
The leading scorers for the Lynx had 10 points apiece with junior Wesson Dempster, freshman Kayden Riddle, and freshman Roegun Dietz. Sophomore Teegan Riddle added six points and sophomore Andrew Brown had five points.
The Lynx have won three games in a row and go to Alberton on Saturday before going into districts.
“We've been building up; we call it three seasons— preseason, postseason and offseason,” Lynx coach Shane Brown said. “So, we're getting ready for the postseason right now. The kids are clicking at the right time. I really don't care who we go up against in the district tournament. We feel like we can match with anyone. We’re still a little young, but I think we can take it to them this year.”
For the Pirates, senior Landon Nuttall had a monster night with 17 points. Senior Jordan McLane added eight points, senior Cale Alber had seven points, junior Josiah Berk had four points and junior Alec Rowlan tallied one point for the night.
“When push comes to shove with these guys, effort is never in question and the coachability is never in question,” coach Warren said. “Even when things might not be going our way, even in a game like tonight, we seem to always have that push back.”
The Pirates play St. Regis this Saturday and are getting ready for the district tournament. Coach Warren likes his team’s chances going into postseason play.
“It’s relatively wide open this year. It seems like everybody's beating everybody,” Warren said.
