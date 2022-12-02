Lone Peak head coach Al Malinowski talks to his players during a game against Bridger at the Lockwood Class C Tip-Off at Lockwood High School on Friday. Malinowski, who previously coached the Bighorns from 2009-17, returned to the sidelines this season after a five-year absence.
Montana's smallest class got things going Friday at Lockwood, but despite the size of the programs, plenty of big storylines emerged across the first day of the state's hoops season — and from the tournament itself.
Here's a look at some of the top topics that came out of the first of two days of play at Lockwood:
Tick, tick, tick
As teams run out of time in a game, the clock countdown — whether it comes from the crowd, bench or both — is a familiar noise to hoops fans.
Usually in high school basketball, it happens at the end of a quarter. But for the first time ever in Montana on Friday, countdowns came as a result of a shot clock, too.
At Lockwood on Friday, however, the shot clock didn't appear to make much of an impact on game flow and pace.
Few possessions throughout the day ticked even down to the single digits on the timer, with coaches like Roberts boys basketball coach Sam McCrone remarking that at least at the Class C level, there aren't many programs that consistently run offense for long stretches each possession anyway.
"It's a really long time," McCrone said, whose Rockets beat Reed Point-Rapelje 61-44 on Friday morning. "I don't know if really the shot clock will affect us very much, my biggest thing is I don't want us to rush shots. ... Realistically, I mean, there's probably maybe two or three teams in our state that hold it for a minute or longer. It's just another tool."
Certain programs in Montana, however, may also have a distinct advantage in that they've been exposed to a shot clock already.
To find those programs, look toward the state's eastern border.
Both North and South Dakota have moved to use a shot clock statewide over the past decade, and for those that cross those states' lines to play games there — like border town and Lockwood participant Wibaux — it's nothing they haven't seen before already.
It certainly couldn't have hurt the Longhorns' preparations for Friday, either, especially considering that both the boys and girls teams beat Absarokee by wide margins in their games Friday.
"We play a couple of teams in North Dakota ... so we've played with the shot clock a little bit," Wibaux girls coach Cory Begger said. "But I think what it does for me is we concentrate on defense, because if we can make that buzzer go off and take a possession away, that's what we want to do."
Frazer girls, flying blind, upset Park City
Frazer girls basketball has equaled its win total from last season against varsity opponents.
By Dec. 2.
But Friday afternoon's 40-33 victory over Park City was against no slouch; the Panthers won 13 games last year and picked up third place in the District 6C tournament.
For the Bearcubs — who made the switch to Lockwood from Glasgow for their tipoff tourney of choice — it's an instant jolt of confidence for a group that struggled with numbers and many heavy defeats a year ago.
"We didn't know a damn thing about any of these teams (at Lockwood)," second-year Frazer coach Cody Larson said of his squad, which made the long trek from the Fort Peck Indian Reservation to pick up the victory. "I thought down the stretch, we were just where we needed to be. ... I'll take that one."
A tight, defensive battle for much of the game, Park City held a slim lead at most points until Frazer got 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions with under four minutes to play from juniors Shakira Beston and Angel Nelligan.
The duo shared the team-high in scoring at 10 points each, with those triples proving pivotal in a matchup where buckets rarely came from outside of 10 feet.
The Panthers cut the deficit to five with under two minutes left, propelled by senior Leigha Grabowska's game-high 12 points, but the Bearcubs held firm to go 1-0 — a sharp change from the 0-11 start they had in 2021-22.
"We did really good," Beston said. "We worked as a team and just had fun. ... We've started working as a team more, we've got a lot more confidence."
Lone Peak boys coach's return worth the wait
Lone Peak boys basketball coach Al Malinowski had some extra time on his hands to prepare for Friday.
Five whole years of it.
From 2009 — when the Bighorns fielded their first team after the high school opened its doors — to 2017, Malinowski manned the sidelines for Lone Peak, building a hoops program from the ground up.
Friday marked Malinowski's return as Bighorns coach, and he couldn't have asked for much better of an opener to his second stint.
Lone Peak dominated Bridger 57-23 in the nightcap of Friday play at Lockwood, using a 13-2 second-quarter run and a separate 14-0 surge that stretched into both halves for a statement win after winning just three times last season.
It's safe to say that Malinowski is glad to be back.
"That feels good," Malinowski said postgame. "But more importantly, it's a great group of kids. There's so many coaches out there that do it for the same reasons I do; when you get to work with a great group of young men and have that opportunity, that's what makes it fun."
Lone Peak had plenty of fun, indeed.
Seniors Max Romney and Gus Hammond scored 15 points each, combining to outscore the Scouts by themselves. Romney, a 6-foot-3 guard, was especially effective at using his size to crash hard for defensive rebounds, then turning on the jets in transition for quick buckets that helped the Bighorns build their big lead.
Romney noted that he was glad to have Malinowski back on the sidelines, and that after just nine total wins in the past three seasons, a winning record — even when it's merely 1-0 — feels good to have.
"It's really exciting," Romney said. "I mean, we've not been the most successful team over the last couple of years. ... We've had a lot of guys come back and we feel like this is the year we can finally do something and it's a really, really good start to the season."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.