BILLINGS — Once temperatures start dipping each year in eastern Montana, Melstone boys basketball coach Jason Grebe knows exactly what he longs for.
After all, it's a stark (and perhaps rejuvenating) change of pace from his normal day-to-day living in the tiny Musselshell County town.
"I feed cows and ranch and (when) winter comes in, I want to go to the gym," Grebe said. "As long as I got some fire and we got kids that want to work, I'm willing to keep having fun with them."
Grebe's had a lot of fun over his 23 seasons, alright — and it's taken him to a recently-achieved milestone.
His Class C Broncs won 49-36 at Broadus on Saturday night to secure Grebe the 400th win of his coaching career, a personal goal that Grebe said some of his coaching mentors had achieved and something he considers one the benchmarks for a fruitful career, noting that "everything's good past this."
Overall, Grebe said he has a career record of 400-140.
Still, there has been plenty of good for Grebe on the road to 400, too. None of those moments were bigger than in 2006, when Grebe-coached Melstone won that year's Class C state championship to become Montana's smallest school to ever win a hoops title — a record that still stands.
"Man, I've had some fun," Grebe said. "I've had some good times of having great kids, fun coaches. ... All the people you meet through the years is the cool part about coaching, you get to be friends with officials, ADs, superintendents. It's been a fun ride. It doesn't seem like it's been this long and winning sure has been fun, too."
Grebe said that he isn't sure how many seasons he has left in the tank, but there's also been a recently added emotional connection to the job that could keep him around: coaching his sons.
One of them, Brody Grebe — who scored over 2,000 points for the Broncs and led them to a third-place trophy in 2018 — now plays football at Montana State, where he'll be joined on the roster by brother Bryce Grebe next fall after the senior all-stater closes out his prep career this season. Then there are Jason's two youngest sons, fifth-grader Pistol and second-grader Cash, who'll join the ranks eventually.
That and more helps keep the job fun for Jason, but he also noted that without folks buying in and sustaining a winning tradition in Melstone, none of it would be possible.
"I just tried to build some culture when I first started," Jason Grebe said. "Have high expectations and put a high bar of standards and told (players), 'If we're going to do it, we're going to go hard all the time.' ... It takes years to get it. We've won a lot, but I wouldn't have any wins without these great kids and parents and officials. It takes everybody."
