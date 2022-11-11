GLENDIVE — Manhattan Christian star guard Seth Amunrud has signed to play basketball with Dawson Community College, Buccaneers coach Joe Peterson announced Thursday.
Amunrud, a 6-foot-3 guard, helped lead the Eagles to a Class C state championship a year ago with a 27-0 record. He averaged 17.2 points per game while shooting 58.8% from the field, 45% from 3-point range and 82.5% from the free throw line.
Amunrud also averaged 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game. He was first-team all-state for the second straight year.
“I am thrilled that Seth chose Dawson! He is exactly the type of player who thrives in our program and system. He is incredibly skilled, has a really high IQ and works as hard as anyone. He attended our basketball camp in my first couple of years here and it has been fun to see him grow and develop into one of the best players in the state. We saw that potential a long time ago, but his hard work has made him into a champion on and off the court.”
As a sophomore, Amunrud led the Eagles to a 25-2 record and a third-place finish at state.
“Seth is a relentless worker and truly understands the value of humility," Manhattan Christian coach Layne Glaus said. "He is well-rounded as a player and is one of the nicest kids you’ll ever meet. I believe he will continue to get better and excel as he moves forward with his basketball career.”
Amunrud has been academic all-state all three years of high school.
“God just directed my steps here and I really love the family culture at Dawson," he said. "It really feels like home. Also, I want to thank my parents and coaches for all their help and support. They have helped me so much and I am very grateful for them.”
