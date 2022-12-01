MELSTONE — Entering his 23rd season as Melstone's boys basketball coach, Jason Grebe — who leads one of the smallest schools in Montana's smallest hoops class — has had to work with what he's got for a long time.
Sometimes, that's not much. Only so many high school-aged kids, let alone those who actually go out, can come from a town of 126, especially one that doesn't co-op with another district.
"We've been (at state) quite a few times, and it seems like the deeper teams — the teams that could go eight to 10 (deep) — through the grueling tournament play, they just withstand all the adversity a little bit better," Grebe said.
But a year after a fourth-place finish in Class C, the Broncs might be the ones imposing the might of a deep bench this season. And for a team that's been known to do more with less throughout its history (Melstone's 2006 state title made it the smallest school ever to win one in Montana, a record that still stands), that's a welcome change.
It's also probably not what their opponents want to hear.
The Broncs enter Friday's season opener against Ekalaka in Miles City with a roster that's 16 players deep, among the most the program has ever had and a major advantage at the Class C level, as they chase more state hardware with a mix of returning heavy hitters and intriguing new faces from last year to now.
If everything gels in time, Melstone could very well find itself back at the state finals in March at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings — the same venue where it picked up that famous state championship 16 years ago.
"I really think this team has a shot to get to Metra," Grebe said. "We have to work, nobody gives it to you. This is my 23rd season of varsity basketball here. ... We've won a lot, but nobody gives it to you. You have to earn it.
"Last year, we got fourth at state, and if you'd asked me if we'd have gotten fourth (before the season), I'd have said, 'Eh, I don't know.' These guys are just as good. We got it."
The Broncs' star player this year won't be a surprise to Class C hoops fans. The supporting cast, however, might be.
Senior do-it-all stud Bryce Grebe, Jason's son and brother of former 2,000-point scorer Brody Grebe, is most likely bound for a fourth all-state nod this year before he heads off to Bozeman next summer to join his brother as a football player at Montana State.
One of the best players in Class C, Bryce will see plenty of defensive attention, double teams and sets to try and stop him. Still, it may not matter as he hopes to do something on the hardwood his brother could not — bring two state trophies back to Melstone in his career (Brody helped the Broncs get third in 2018).
"Can't take it for granted, because before you know it, it's going to be over," Bryce said about enjoying his final year of playing under his father. "Him being able to coach me and Brody all the way through our high school careers, it's really been a privilege. Looking forward to (my) senior season, I think we're going to be pretty good."
But just how good is the more pressing question, because the two players that joined Grebe on the all-state team last season, Jayson Roth and Jonnes Fuessel, didn't return to the Broncs for an unusual reason — they were both exchange students from Europe that needed to go back home.
Two new exchange students from Germany have arrived in their place instead in Junis Kraetzschmar and Malte Richter, who are staying with the Grebe and Bergin families in Melstone, respectively. Whether or not the duo will be able to heavily contribute will depend largely on their abilities to adjust from the European style of hoops, as in America, Kraetzschmar said that there are "way less calls."
"It's kind of weird, because it's the same sport because I played a little bit of basketball in Germany, too, but it's just different," Kraetzschmar, who is originally from outside of the German city of Frankfurt, said of the American game. "It's way more physical here, and first few practices, I just had to get over some contact and stuff. It's just kind of a different game."
It's up to the Melstone natives on the team, like the Grebes and senior Colby Thurston (who is expected to return soon from a MCL sprain suffered during the football season) to help them get comfortable with a more hard-nosed style of play, an effort which may take much of the season, Jason Grebe said.
Tough games in District 5C, which Melstone returns to this season after being in 4C since 2010, are coming to test it on a frequent basis, too, with Broadview-Lavina, Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap and other strong teams within awaiting their shots at the Broncs.
But as a program that's made what it has at its disposal work to the tune of plenty of wins — Grebe is six away from his 400th victory in charge — Melstone's newfound ability to hit teams in multiple waves rather than just one lineup could be the feature that sets it apart this season.
And it could see the Broncs ride to glory yet again.
"They need games under their belt and they need pressure situations and they need good teams to play," Jason Grebe said. "Our schedule ain't easy, so the more situations you put kids in with tight situations, then you know if they're going to be ready for tournament play."
