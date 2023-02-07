Roy-Winifred boys basketball's Gunner Knox takes a shot during a game this season. The Class C boys No. 6 Outlaws (15-2 overall), following in the footsteps of the highly successful girls program, is showing itself to be a strong team with high hopes.
Courtesy of Kristin Carlstrom
Roy-Winifred's Clay Pendergrass dribbles the ball down the court during an Outlaws boys basketball game earlier this season.
BILLINGS — While its powerhouse girls basketball team was storming its way to three Class C state championship games in four seasons (including a win last year), Roy-Winifred's boys basketball team was quietly building a contender on the side, too.
Considering that Roy-Winifred lost five seniors from that team a year ago, it's safe to say that coach Dillon Udelhoven is pleased with what he's seeing.
"There were lots of kids who had to step up into new roles," Udelhoven said. "(I) kind of challenged them to see if we can get back up to the same level of competition we were at last year and I think they're making a great effort to work toward that."
The Outlaws' (15-2 overall) only two defeats on the season have come at the hands of Class C No. 4 Belt, though there's a major difference in the two games — one of which was played in mid-December, the other in mid-January.
In the first meeting, the Huskies cruised to a 51-30 win as a 14-5 second quarter doomed Roy-Winifred. But in the later game, the Outlaws were much more competitive in a 41-34 loss, coming back from 16 points down at halftime to put Belt on its toes in the second half.
Otherwise, Roy-Winifred has cleaned house throughout the rest of its schedule, and that has a lot to do with the performances of 6-foot-6 senior guard/forward Shad Boyce and his 19.2 points per game. Senior forward Ethan Carlstrom (14.7 points per game) often chips in as well to give the Outlaws a potent veteran one-two punch.
"Obviously, returning Shad Boyce makes a huge difference for us," Udelhoven said. "(He) and Ethan Carlstrom both have seen quite a bit of playing time the past couple of years, so that experience helps, as well.
"It's just a different style of basketball, I guess you could say, that we're running this year compared to last year. ... We're trying to utilize all our strengths the best we can, and I think the kids are coming around to that and buying into it and starting to play pretty well as a team."
The style change isn't a massive one, Udelhoven said, but it's been effective. Whereas the Outlaws relied on a setup heavy on post touches and inside looks in previous years, a more spread-out and perimeter-based offense is the name of the game this time around, he remarked.
But can the switch get Roy-Winifred to back-to-back state tournament appearances? That's the big question, especially as Belt still looms large as it leads District 8C.
Udelhoven is confident about his bunch, however — a good feeling to have with the final weekend of the regular season ahead.
"It's going to be exciting," Udelhoven said. "I think our players understand that none of the tournaments are given to us, so it'll be a good challenge for us to go in and whoever we have to face, I feel like they will be ready for it."
Broadview-Lavina's Kade Erickson closing in on longstanding record
Broadview-Lavina boys basketball standout Kade Erickson is within reach of breaking a record that has been in place in the program for over 40 years.
As of Monday, Erickson is less than 100 points away from being the Pirates' all-time leading scorer as the senior currently stands at 1,643 points for his career, per athletic director Kim Sorkness-DeCock.
Erickson is 76 points short of passing record-holder Kerry Schaff, who graduated in 1981 with 1,718 points to his name.
Erickson is currently averaging 25.8 points per game for the Class C No. 8 Pirates, meaning he is on pace to break the record sometime during the District 5C tournament. Broadview-Lavina has two regular season games remaining, at Reed Point-Rapelje on Friday and against Custer-Hysham in Lavina on Saturday.
The mark would be another accomplishment in Erickson's decorated prep career after he quarterbacked the Pirate football team to the 6-Man state championship game in November, where it lost to Big Sandy.
