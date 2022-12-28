BILLINGS — To uncover where Class C boys basketball's current top-ranked team calls home, you have to go far off the beaten path.
Really, really far off the beaten path.
Lustre isn't much of a place — it technically can't even call itself a town — for an elite small-school hoops squad with high aspirations to be placed within. But inside one of the few buildings within the minute Valley County community situated roughly 35 miles north of Wolf Point, there's some magic happening on the hardwood.
Lustre Christian, a private school in the miniscule settlement on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, is placed in a lonely location, but the contributors on its boys basketball team come from both near and very, very far. They've also helped give the Lions some rare air at the moment in an unfamiliar spot.
The top.
LC debuted at No. 1 in the first 406mtsports.com Class C boys basketball rankings of the season released Dec. 20, a momentous achievement for a program that's never even made the state tournament, let alone been the top-ranked team in its class at any point.
But with perhaps the most unique roster regardless of class of any team in Montana, the Lions (7-0 overall) have an X-factor about them that could see them break through and turn a superb start into something special.
"We don't have a restaurant, don't even have a bar," eighth-year Lions coach and 2000 graduate Randy Reddig, who also doubles as the school's athletic director, said of the atmosphere near campus. "It's the first time in history that Lustre Christian has been ranked No. 1, so it's cool to see. We'll see if we're deserving of it, then hopefully, we can keep it going here."
So far, Lustre Christian has done well to show that it's worthy of the distinction. A 48-42 win against 2022 Class C state qualifier Fairview (and Montana State football commit Hunter Sharbono) on Dec. 9 at Scobey has been the highlight thus far, with solid victories against the likes of Scobey and Plentywood sprinkled in for good measure, too.
But the players behind those wins shows exactly how the Lions' distinct identity stands out, beyond the school's isolated site or its on-campus dorm for non-local students.
Lustre Christian's starting lineup features a trio of players from near the area in sophomore Clay Reddig, junior Cayden Klatt and senior Elijah Lenihan, but senior forwards Jasiah Hambira and Braden Ewing hail from locations a long ways from Lustre — Hambira is from Washington, while Ewing calls the Turks and Caicos Islands (a tiny British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean) home.
No, the school isn't plucking basketball stars from faraway lands to beat up on Class C teams, Randy Reddig said, with the coach adding that many international players had "never even touched a ball" until they arrived stateside. He noted that it takes "about three years" of development for a hoops newbie to turn into a contributor, and after middling records in 2019-20 (9-6) and 2020-21 (4-6), the Lions' 19-3 record last year fell right in line with Reddig's observation.
"It's cool to see their development over time," Reddig said. "We take who God gives us. We don't go out recruiting, we just take what we get and try to develop them and local kids. There's not a lot to do around here, so there's kids in the gym every night, which is cool to see. A lot of credit goes to them, as well, (by) just putting the time in."'
The international flair continues throughout the roster, which Reddig said goes about "10- to 12-deep" in terms of which players he sends out onto the floor. Those names include the Chen twins — seniors Alex and Bryan — who are from Taiwan and bring high energy off of the bench, while 6-foot-5 freshman Johnslee Pierre from The Bahamas is still very raw as a depth piece, but also highly athletic with plenty of potential.
Flashes of brilliance get mixed in with frustrating inconsistencies on the court sometimes, Reddig said, remarking that he feels as if it's the biggest point that his team needs to work on at the moment. But the best cure for mental miscues is almost always repetition and turning key plays and movements into second nature.
It's part of the long grind of building and instilling a winning hoops culture, just like one that Lustre Christian is getting a taste of at the moment. How long it will last is the lingering question, but there are plenty of reasons for the Lions to be encouraged.
"If we can play the full game together, we're pretty dangerous," Reddig said. "So I think it's just that consistency and just learning (with) each other. Pickup basketball is obviously a lot different than during a game and situational basketball, so that's kind of what we've got to work on. ... It's all about those reps.
"As a coach, usually we're fighting and clawing to get to the top and now we're kind of the hunted. It's a different feeling, but there's a lot of excitement there."
