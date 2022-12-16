DARBY — This game came down to the wire. The Darby Tigers fought hard in the fourth quarter, trading leads in the final minutes of the game, but were unable to hold on down the stretch. The Salmon Savages of Idaho took the lead in the final few possessions and held on to beat the Tigers 57-52 in Darby Friday night.
It was a defensive battle throughout the first two quarters. The Tigers were up 21-20 on the Savages, led by Darby senior Cullen Duggan with 7 points at the end of the half.
“I'm proud of the guys, and we're still trying to learn a new system; because it's our first-year coaching as a staff here. Everybody's still learning each other's strengths, and I'm proud of how hard they worked tonight,” said Darby Tigers’ coach Richard Griffin. “We’re trying to create habits that are really easy for us, and we try to create that culture where we’re going to work hard to finish and not let the ups and downs of the game get to our heads. That's something we talk about all the time.”
At the end of the third quarter Darby led 38 to 32.
“We played really good at times and didn't play very good at times tonight,” said Griffin. “We just have to work through that progression this season. I'm really proud of the kids. I'm so thankful to be part of this. The chemistry in the locker room is really good. We just have to get this all together, learn our strengths and build out that system.”
In the fourth quarter, Darby squandered their six-point lead; and the game became tied. Both teams battled for every possession and were tied at points and traded leads until the final minute of play.
The Savages scored 25 points in the fourth quarter, led by Salmon senior guard Colton Platz, with 8 points. The Tigers scored 14 points in the fourth.
“This is just the first three weeks of basketball. We have athletes. Some of these younger kids are coming along, and they're going to feel some of these positions out,” said Griffin.
Darby’s senior Hooper Reed led the Tigers in scoring tonight with 16 points, ten of them coming in the fourth quarter. Cullen Duggan added 13 points, Devyn Hundley 11 points, Will Martin 10 points and Nolan Lenney with 2 points.
