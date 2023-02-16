HAMILTON — At the 13C tournament, both the Victor Pirates and the Seeley-Swan Blackhawks started relatively slow in the first round. After the first quarter, the Blackhawks led 13-10 and at halftime led by one, 20-19.

Victor Pirate's senior Jordan McLane drives the ball against Seeley-Swan Blackhawk's sophomore Dylan Wilkinson Thursday night in Hamilton at the Western C Divisional Tournament.

But the wheels fell off for the Pirates after halftime. The Blackhawks outscored the Pirates 16-3 in the third quarter and 19-9 in the fourth quarter to win easily 55-31.

Victor Pirate's senior Landon Nuttall drives the ball past Seeley-Swan Blackhawk's senior Klayton Kovatch Thursday night in Hamilton at the Western C Divisional Tournament.
