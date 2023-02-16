HAMILTON — At the 13C tournament, both the Victor Pirates and the Seeley-Swan Blackhawks started relatively slow in the first round. After the first quarter, the Blackhawks led 13-10 and at halftime led by one, 20-19.
But the wheels fell off for the Pirates after halftime. The Blackhawks outscored the Pirates 16-3 in the third quarter and 19-9 in the fourth quarter to win easily 55-31.
“We started out a little jittery,” Blackhawks coach Michael Haines said. “We got off to a little bit of a rough start; but, then, once we got going, we were pretty solid in the second half. We played good defense and finally got our offense going.”
The leading scorer for the Blackhawks was senior Connor Matthew, with 13 points. Junior Nic Little Coyote added nine points and Blake Irwin scored eight points.
The Pirates' leading scorer was senior Jordan McLane, with 14 points. Senior Landon Nuttall added six points as did junior Russell Drewien. Junior Josiah Berk added five points.
“I think we played a solid 16 minutes tonight,” Pirates coach Matt Warren said. “That's where we've been at for the last five or six games. We've been on a bit of a slide, and we put together a couple of good quarters and then just struggled to execute down the stretch.”
The Pirates play the Lincoln Lynx on Friday in Hamilton at 11 am.
“They’re a tough team. They play hard and are really good defensively. It should be a really good game,” Warren said.
