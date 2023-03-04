BILLINGS — To say that Melstone and Broadus’ boys basketball teams have been familiar with each other over the years is understating it a bit.
Over the past two seasons — including their Southern C divisional tournament championship game clash — the Broncs and Hawks have met eight times. Regular season, postseason and even a loser-out game at state a year ago, the two have seen it all together.
And in a defense-dominated, grueling skirmish of a title showdown Saturday night at Lockwood High School that fell right in line with their recent wars, it was Broadus that emerged with the first-place trophy.
The Hawks put on a defensive clinic in the second half in their 38-25 victory, holding Melstone to just eight points and 15.8% shooting from the field after halftime to make it third time the charm in games between them this season in the sweetest of ways.
Melstone (16-8 overall) entered Saturday having won its two regular-season meetings with Broadus, a 49-36 victory Jan. 14 and a 59-40 triumph Feb. 4. But the Hawks (18-4), who have won eight straight games and 12 of 13 overall, have gained an edge to their game throughout the course of the year that has them entering First Interstate Arena at MetraPark next week as one of Class C’s white-hot teams.
“It shows our defense has come a long way from what it used to be,” Broadus senior forward Dillon Gee, who had a game-high 14 points with nine rebounds, said of the Hawks’ second-half effort. “Melstone’s a good team, give props to them where props is due. … We stepped up our defense, had a good game plan going into it, and we got it done.”
In Broadus’ third meeting of the year against the Broncs, it showed them exactly how much it had grown a month on from its second defeat to them.
In a game where every basket was earned (and frequently took some contact to finish), it was Melstone that got out on the front foot with an 11-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Broadus responded by crawling its way back to just a 17-15 halftime deficit punctuated by a buzzer-beating layup from senior guard Marcus Mader.
But Gee’s growth into the game after scoring just two points in the first half made him, at 6-foot-5, a lanky post presence on both ends that Melstone couldn’t crack. Gee had all three of his blocks in the game after halftime as he went 5-for-9 shooting on the offensive end the rest of the way.
And as it heads to the Class C state tournament for the third consecutive year, the positive energy around the Broadus program is oozing out of the seams.
“All around, we keep bringing each other up, even when we make mistakes,” Gee said. “I didn’t have a very good first half, (but) my teammates were there for me. They kept me in it, they kept my head in it. … Team chemistry has helped us, too. We’ve played a lot of years together.”
Broadus will play Lone Peak at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, while Melstone will play Broadview-Lavina in a challenge game with the Southern C’s second seed at the state tournament on the line at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lockwood.
No. 8 Broadview-Lavina 65, Park City 47
Facing a familiar foe in Park City for the Southern C's third-place trophy, Broadview-Lavina ensured there would be few hiccups during its second meeting with the Panthers this week.
Three days after picking up a 10-point win over Park City (18-7) in each teams' Southern C tournament opener Wednesday, the Pirates (20-4) repeated the feat by downing the Panthers 65-47 to capture third and give themselves a chance at potentially earning a bid to the state tournament.
A 15-1 run out of the gates in the second quarter — and only letting Park City shoot 26.1% from the field in the first half — allowed Broadview-Lavina to build as much as a 22-point lead and largely coast the rest of the way from there.
The Panthers cut the lead to as few as 12 early in the fourth quarter, but never got closer before the final horn.
Pirates senior William Sanguins led all scorers with 22 points on an efficient 10-for-12 shooting, while all-state senior teammate Kade Erickson finished with 19 points, 15 of which came in the second half.
