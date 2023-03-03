Broadus' Marcus Mader dribbles down the court during a game against Broadview-Lavina in the Southern C Divisional Basketball Tournament at Lockwood High School on Friday. Mader scored 30 points on seven 3-pointers to lead the Hawks to Saturday's Southern C title game.
BILLINGS — Exactly how tough is it to beat a team three times in a season?
Ready or not, Melstone's boys basketball team — which will compete for a Southern C divisional tournament title with Broadus at 8 p.m. Saturday after both won semifinal games Friday at Lockwood High School — is going to find out.
Following Bronc wins against the Hawks on Jan. 14 (49-36) and Feb. 4 (59-40), Broadus and Melstone (the Southern C's reigning representatives at state) will run it back yet again in their most important meeting yet.
Semifinal losers Broadview-Lavina and Custer-Hysham will play consolation games against Jordan and Park City, respectively, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Broadus 64, No. 8 Broadview-Lavina 49
Leave Broadus' sharpshooting guard, Marcus Mader, open at your own risk.
Broadview-Lavina learned that lesson the hard way.
Mader torched the state-ranked Pirates for 30 points off of seven 3-pointers, combining with teammate Dillon Gee (20 points) for most of the Hawks' points as Broadus (17-4) made it to a third straight divisional title game with a 64-49 victory.
Coach Dustin Lanke's team never trailed, outscoring Broadview-Lavina in each quarter as Broadus grew its lead gradually, rather than all at once. Holding Pirates standout Kade Erickson (averaging 25.6 points per game entering Friday) to just 15 points helped with that, too.
The Hawks only needed regulation to send Broadview-Lavina to the loser-out games in their second meeting of the year after their first matchup went the way of a 56-52 Broadus win Dec. 10 in overtime.
"I'm really proud of Marcus," Lanke said of Mader's performance. "His shot's been a little inconsistent this year, but he's a senior and it's a big game, and seniors make big plays in big games."
Melstone 57, Custer-Hysham 24
Scoring 2,000 points in high school basketball is a rare feat, but to not even be the first in your family to do it?
Alas, even as brother (and current Montana State football player) Brody did it first at Melstone (16-7) several years back, Broncs standout Bryce Grebe — who reached the milestone in the second quarter of his team's 57-24 win over Custer-Hysham (13-11) — doesn't mind. He relishes having learned from his brother, actually.
Especially as it came as a bonus feel-good moment to advancing in the divisional tournament as Grebe finished the night with 19.
The Broncs cruised against the Rebels to advance to their second straight divisional championship game, and no matter where the rest of Grebe's career goes from here, he'll forever be a member of one of the most exclusive clubs in Montana high school sports.
"It's a pretty big accomplishment," Bryce Grebe said. "I'm proud. Since eighth grade, I've been stacking up points, and then the three state tournaments, (I'm) looking forward to four. So (I'm) pretty excited about that."
