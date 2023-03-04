BILLINGS — Needing to win twice Saturday after dropping a Southern C district tournament semifinal game to Broadus on Friday, No. 8 Broadview-Lavina's boys basketball team did exactly that to be the tourney's top team out of the consolation bracket.
Two lopsided wins over Jordan and Park City on Saturday keep the Pirates in the hunt — at least before Saturday night's Southern C title game — for a berth to next week's Class C state tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
No. 8 Broadview-Lavina 65, Park City 47
Facing a familiar foe in Park City for the Southern C's third-place trophy, Broadview-Lavina ensured there would be few hiccups during its second meeting with the Panthers this week.
Three days after picking up a 10-point win over Park City (18-7) in each teams' Southern C tournament opener Wednesday, the Pirates (20-4) repeated the feat by downing the Panthers 65-47 to capture third and give themselves a chance at potentially playing in a challenge game to go to the state tournament.
A 15-1 run out of the gates in the second quarter — and only letting Park City shoot 26.1% from the field in the first half — allowed Broadview-Lavina to build as much as a 22-point lead and largely coast the rest of the way from there.
The Panthers cut the lead to as few as 12 early in the fourth quarter, but never got closer before the final horn.
Pirates senior William Sanguins led all scorers with 22 points on an efficient 10-for-12 shooting, while all-state senior teammate Kade Erickson finished with 19 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Junior Gage Witt led Park City with 17 points.
Broadview-Lavina's challenge game scenario is simple — it needs to root for Broadus, just a day after the Pirates lost to the Hawks, to beat fellow District 5C foe Melstone in the divisional championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday in order to trigger the winner-take-all game at a yet-to-be-determined time to go to the state tourney.
Recent history favors the Pirates if that situation were to happen as Broadview-Lavina is 3-0 against Melstone this season, including a 55-41 win over the Broncs in the District 5C championship game Feb. 18.
