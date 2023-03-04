BILLINGS — Needing to win twice Saturday after dropping a Southern C district tournament semifinal game to Broadus on Friday, No. 8 Broadview-Lavina's boys basketball team did exactly that to be the tourney's top team out of the consolation bracket.

Two lopsided wins over Jordan and Park City on Saturday keep the Pirates in the hunt — at least before Saturday night's Southern C title game — for a berth to next week's Class C state tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Email Briar Napier at briar.napier@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @BriarNapier

Tags

Load comments