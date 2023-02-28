BILLINGS — Montana's Southern C divisional basketball tournaments tip off Wednesday as Broadus' boys and Melstone's girls teams are looking to win themselves first-place hardware yet again at Lockwood High School.
The divisional tournament features the three boys and girls teams that each qualified from Districts 4C, 5C and 6C through tournaments held two weeks ago.
The boys tournament will open with Terry (14-8) and Custer-Hysham (11-10) facing off at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner of that earning a date with Bridger (11-9) at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Four further games will take place Wednesday, starting with a double of girls matchups. No. 9 Ekalaka (18-2) and Absarokee (10-11) duke it out at 3 p.m., followed by No. 8 Melstone (19-1) and Bridger (12-7) at 5 p.m. A pair of boys games will follow to close out Wednesday play: Broadus (15-4) vs. Plenty Coups (11-8) at 6:30 p.m. and No. 8 Broadview-Lavina (17-3) vs. Park City (15-5) at 8 p.m.
Broadus (9-8) and Custer-Hysham (12-8) face off in their tournament opener on the girls side at noon Thursday, while Jordan (9-10) and Melstone (14-7) do the same in the boys tournament at 3 p.m. later that day. Loser-out games begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for the girls and 8 p.m. Thursday for the boys.
Championship games are slated to be held Saturday night, with the girls title game tipping off at 6:30 p.m. and the boys version getting going at 8 p.m. The top two teams will advance to the Class C state tournament, which will be held at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings from March 9-11.
Broadus and Melstone were the Southern C's representatives in last year's boys tournament with the Broncs eventually capturing fourth place at state. They were led by returning all-stater Bryce Grebe, who is 40 points shy of the 2,000-point mark for his career entering the tournament, per his father and coach Jason Grebe.
The Hawks stomped through this year's District 4C tournament in Miles City, winning 70-30 over Jordan in the title game. Broadus has won five straight games entering the divisional tournament and nine of 10 overall, only losing 59-40 to Melstone in that stretch Feb. 4.
In the girls tournament, Melstone and Ekalaka are the defending state qualifiers. The Broncs and Bulldogs squared off in a season opening clash Dec. 2 that Ekalaka won 49-40; since then, neither team has lost to a Class C school. Melstone has won 19 straight games (including the 5C title) since then, while the Bulldogs' (who captured the 4C crown) only two defeats on the year have come at the hand of Class B No. 2 Baker.
However, there's a new threat in the girls Southern C in Roberts, which has won 18 consecutive games since dropping its second game of the year against Wibaux at Lockwood. The Rockets' surge has been heavily due to the addition of Billings West transfer junior Taylee Chirrick, who is averaging a Class C-leading 32.9 points per game while scoring at least 40 points four times this season.
