Melstone's Savannah DeJaegher drives towards the basket during the Broncs' game against Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap in the District 5C Tournament at Lockwood High School on Feb. 17.

BILLINGS — Montana's Southern C divisional basketball tournaments tip off Wednesday as Broadus' boys and Melstone's girls teams are looking to win themselves first-place hardware yet again at Lockwood High School.

The divisional tournament features the three boys and girls teams that each qualified from Districts 4C, 5C and 6C through tournaments held two weeks ago. 

