BILLINGS — Manhattan Christian's bid for back-to-back state titles started with a few hiccups in a win against Broadview-Lavina, while Belt utilized a strong fourth quarter to defeat Fairview in first-round play of the Class C boys basketball state tournament Thursday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

The Eagles beat the Pirates 54-45 and the Huskies downed the Warriors 53-43, setting the winners up for a semifinal meeting at 6 p.m. Friday. Broadview-Lavina and Fairview will clash in a loser-out game at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

 

Tags

Load comments