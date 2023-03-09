Belt's Bridger Vogl drives towards the basket during the Huskies' game against Fairview in the first round of the Class C state tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Thursday. Belt won 53-43.
Manhattan Christian's Seth Amunrud drives towards the basket during the Eagles' game against Broadview-Lavina in the first round of the Class C state tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Thursday. Manhattan Christian won 54-45 to advance to the semifinals.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
BILLINGS — Manhattan Christian's bid for back-to-back state titles started with a few hiccups in a win against Broadview-Lavina, while Belt utilized a strong fourth quarter to defeat Fairview in first-round play of the Class C boys basketball state tournament Thursday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Eagles beat the Pirates 54-45 and the Huskies downed the Warriors 53-43, setting the winners up for a semifinal meeting at 6 p.m. Friday. Broadview-Lavina and Fairview will clash in a loser-out game at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Lone Peak and Broadus square off at 3:30 p.m. Thursday while Lustre Christian takes on Big Sandy at 5 p.m. Thursday in the day's remaining first-round matchups.
Belt 53, Fairview 43
As Belt's boys basketball team pushed for its first opening-round Class C state tourney win since 2015-16, it knew it had to take the opportunities when they came — or risk suffering more opening-day misery at state.
The Huskies didn't let their window slide by this time, and now they're semifinal-bound again.
Belt ripped to a 21-5 fourth quarter on its way to defeating Fairview on Thursday afternoon in first-round play at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, booking its place in Friday night's semifinals.
Playmakers Bridger Vogl (17 points) and Reese Paulson (13) made big buckets for the Huskies (23-2 overall) down the stretch, helping Belt outlast the Warriors (21-3) and a 21-point, 16-rebound double-double from their Montana State football commit, Hunter Sharbono.
"It's been kind of a little bit of a monkey off of our back, trying to get that first win," Belt coach Kyle Paulson said. "That was a tough game for us, I mean, Sharbono was a load and he created a lot of problems for us defensively. But I thought we kind of kept our composure ... once we got the lead and (Fairview) would have to extend out, I thought we were going to be in the driver's seat."
While Fairview shot 18 for 31 (58.1%) on 2-pointers in the game, with Sharbono going 9 of 14 himself, the Warriors didn't make a single 3 on 11 attempts — a weakness that made the Huskies' late-game run that much more effective.
That, along with the fact that Belt took care of the basketball all game with just six turnovers, allowed the Huskies to value possession and turn a 38-32 deficit at the end of the third quarter upside down — and then some.
"We've been practicing for this all year, just conditioning and defense," Vogl, a Montana Tech hoops commit, said of Belt's cool head. "We've just got to keep our composure and be ready to come back when we need it."
Manhattan Christian 54, Broadview-Lavina 45
Was the Manhattan Christian boys basketball team's first game in the state tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark perfect?
For a team which had won 50 of 51 games over the past two years entering Thursday (including an unbeaten state championship last season) it was not, especially by its lofty standards.
Still, with a victory over Broadview-Lavina in the tourney's first-round opener, the repeat-chasing Eagles found some value in the result.
The plucky Pirates cut what was as much as a 21-point second-half deficit down to five with less than a minute to play, but Manhattan Christian (24-1) — led by a game-high 20 points from all-stater Seth Amunrud — held on to be the first team to advance to Friday's semifinals.
"It's good to be in close games at state," Eagles coach Layne Glaus said. "I think more than anything, it's something that we can watch on film.
"There's distractions with every game, but more so at state, I would say. So for us to put our focus where it needs to be ... we'll put a focus on that going into tomorrow night."
Ahead 26-15 at halftime, it looked as if Manhattan Christian was going to run away with the matchup following a 12-2 run out of the locker room and the fact that Broadview-Lavina (21-5) standout Kade Erickson — Class C's leading scorer entering the game at 24.7 points per game — had zero points until hitting a pair of free throws with under a minute left in the third quarter.
Erickson then got going, scoring 10 in the final frame to help lead the Pirates' final push, with his post bucket with 1:04 to play putting Broadview-Lavina within striking distance at 50-45. But a clutch Amunrud tip-in off of a miss on the next possession got the Eagles' lead back up to three possessions, to which the Pirates never got closer.
Broadview-Lavina was paced by 14 points from William Sanguins as one of three players to finish in double figures along with Erickson (12) and Connor Glennie (11).
