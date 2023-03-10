BILLINGS — It's the defending champion against the tournament's dark horse in the Class C boys basketball state championship game.
Reigning winner Manhattan Christian edged past Belt in an overtime thriller in Friday night's early semifinal, staving off a double-digit comeback from the Huskies to seal a slot in the title game tipping off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Eagles will face Big Sandy, which has pushed through early-season turmoil and postseason slip-ups to make a stunning run to Saturday night, which the Pioneers clinched a spot in after defeating Broadus in the late semifinal.
Fairview and Lustre Christian, both of which were defeated in Thursday first-round play, each advanced to the consolation semifinals with Friday wins, knocking Broadview-Lavina and Lone Peak, respectively, out of the double-elimination tournament along the way.
The Lions will face Belt at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The Warriors' opponent is Broadus, with the two scheduled to play at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Big Sandy 55, Broadus 53
Not bad for a team that placed third in its district.
Not bad for a team that wasn't its divisional's top seed entering state.
Not bad for a team that had an unplanned coaching change early in the season.
Big Sandy (22-5) has reveled in having the underdog moniker plastered upon it for essentially the entire year. But in defeating Broadus to advance to Saturday's state title game, it's time to give the Pioneers their proper kudos for once.
And there can be almost no higher props for Big Sandy than it now being a win away from the third state championship in program history.
"I'm willing to bet not many people expected us to be at this point," Pioneers co-coach Rhett Simanton said. "But I'm sure proud of how these guys just took it on the chin and kept working.
"Since that divisional tournament, we've just continued to just grind it out. We've took down some pretty tough teams nonetheless."
Simanton, aged just 22, was thrust unexpectedly into the co-head coach role (along with Ryne LaBuda) early in the year after Thomas Dilworth was placed on paid administrative leave early in the season.
There have certainly been worse first years on the bench, that's for sure.
Using a patient, physical style to muscle past a then-perfect Lustre Christian in Thursday's first-round opener, Big Sandy on Friday instead went for the knockout shots.
The Pioneers started the game on a 9-1 run, but had to withstand a 14-2 Broadus (19-5) charge back — and then some — in the second quarter as they found themselves down 28-21 at the half.
Big Sandy senior forward Isaac Pedraza then arrived onto the scene in the second half, scoring 15 of his game-high 22 out of the locker room in a stretch that included a trio of clutch 3-pointers, his last of which gave the Pioneers a 51-45 lead with around two minutes to play.
"I think it was just sort of age, our leadership," Pedraza said of Big Sandy's late-game push. "Most of us are seniors, so we've been waiting for this moment for awhile. ... I can't describe it. It's just been a lot of hard work through the year."
Up 53-50 with 5.7 seconds left, junior Lane Demontiney made both ends of a 1-and-1 to make the score two possessions again, made even more critical by the fact that the Hawks' Marcus Mader (team-high 19 points) knocked down a deep 3 for naught as time expired.
Broadus won't be playing for a state title, but still has a chance to make history — boys hoops hasn't brought a state trophy back to Powder River County since 1977, and with a win in its loser-out game would clinch at least fourth place.
"It's obviously disappointing, but I'm really proud of what we're able to do with this program," first-year Hawks coach Dustin Lanke said. "We're just this small little town in the corner of the state 80 miles away from anything, and our kids show up and they play hard."
Manhattan Christian 61, Belt 56 (OT)
Mason Venema didn't even know for sure if he was going to be playing in the state tournament until the day before Manhattan Christian's first-round game.
Having suffered through a hip injury in the divisional tournament, the junior guard/forward's status was determinant on clearance from a doctor, which he got earlier this week.
The state title repeat-chasing Eagles (25-1) sure are glad for that doctor's opinion.
Venema scored a team-high 18 points as Manhattan Christian outlasted Belt in a wild overtime tussle in Friday's first semifinal, keeping its hopes for back-to-back state championships going by the skin of its teeth.
"Holy cow," Venema said postgame. "It feels absolutely incredible. The way every single guy just dug in at the end of that game was absolutely amazing. We knew that we were going to have to work to beat Belt ... We came together as one and finished it off."
Manhattan Christian was looking to finish it off much earlier than overtime after it garnered as much as a 12-point second-half lead, bolstered by a gnarly defense that held the Huskies (23-3) to a measly 15.4% shooting from the field in the first half.
But Belt stormed to a 13-0 run from the end of the third and going into the fourth quarter, with Montana Tech commit Bridger Vogl — who scored 22 of his game-high 29 points in the second half and overtime — taking over and getting the Huskies back in it.
"We have a ton of respect for Belt," Eagles coach Layne Glaus said. "They're a great program, they're very disciplined ... but for us, I felt like down the stretch, we were connected. I feel like the guys on this team love each other, and that's as important as anything. They believed in each other and trusted each other down the stretch."
Vogl's miss to win it at the end of regulation sent the game to another frame after a tight final few minutes. That tension continued into overtime, with no team leading by more than a possession until the final minute.
An and-1 from Manhattan Christian's Jack Scott with 34 seconds left gave it a 57-56 cushion, then the Eagles got a clutch defensive rebound off of a Belt miss that would've given the Huskies the lead.
Senior guard Tebarek Hill then made two free throws, intercepted an inbound pass and sunk two more foul shots to clinch Manhattan Christian's Saturday-night slot.
"It's a hard pill to swallow," Belt coach Kyle Paulson said. "It's a fickle game. The ball bounces one way or (there's) a pass here or a missed block-out here or something like that, and it's a tough scenario. It's hard to group back, but we will. They're a pretty resilient group of kids."
Lustre Christian 59, Lone Peak 48
In a battle of state tourney debutants, Lustre Christian took down Lone Peak in the loser-out bracket.
The Lions' (24-1) hopes for a perfect season may have ended with an opening-round defeat to Big Sandy on Thursday, but they nonetheless were able to eventually notch their first state tournament win in school history.
Cayden Klatt led the Lions with 16 points, while Clay Reddig contributed with 11 of his own. Johnslee Pierre was a bucket away from a double-double as he tallied eight points with 14 rebounds.
Lone Peak (18-12) — which made state for the first time after winning only three games in 2021-22 — was led by a game-high 19 points from Max Romney, who also pulled down 13 rebounds to record a double-double in the Bighorns' final game of the year.
Fairview 67, Broadview-Lavina 44
Fairview rebounded from a first-round loss to Belt by dominating from the start in a win over Broadview-Lavina in the first game of Friday loser-out play.
The Warriors (22-3) got out to an 18-3 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
Led by 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting from Montana State football commit Hunter Sharbono, Fairview advanced to the consolation bracket semifinals.
Jeff Tjelde and Tyler Loan pitched in with 14 points each for the Warriors, who shot 30 of 44 (68.2%) from the field for the game.
The Pirates (21-6), who were paced by a 24-point effort from Kade Erickson, saw their season end at state for the first time since 2015.
