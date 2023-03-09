BILLINGS — The Class C boys basketball state tournament has a final four.

Manhattan Christian's bid for back-to-back state titles started with a few hiccups in a win over Broadview-Lavina, Belt utilized a strong fourth quarter to defeat Fairview, Broadus used an efficient second half to topple Lone Peak and Big Sandy upset previously-perfect Lustre Christian in first-round play Thursday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

 

