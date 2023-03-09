BILLINGS — The Class C boys basketball state tournament has a final four.
Manhattan Christian's bid for back-to-back state titles started with a few hiccups in a win over Broadview-Lavina, Belt utilized a strong fourth quarter to defeat Fairview, Broadus used an efficient second half to topple Lone Peak and Big Sandy upset previously-perfect Lustre Christian in first-round play Thursday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Eagles beat the Pirates 54-45 and the Huskies downed the Warriors 53-43, setting the winners up for a semifinal meeting at 6 p.m. Friday. Broadview-Lavina and Fairview will clash in a loser-out game at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
At the bottom of the bracket, the Hawks won over the Bighorns 66-38 and the Pioneers took down the Lions 60-47 as each advanced to Friday's late semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Lone Peak and Lustre Christian will play in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Friday.
Big Sandy 60, Lustre Christian 47
A monster performance against a perfect opponent in the state tournament is nothing new to Braydon Cline.
The Big Sandy boys basketball team's leading scorer was also the Pioneers' quarterback in their 6-Man football title win in November against Broadview-Lavina, scoring seven total touchdowns that day as Big Sandy toppled the previously-unbeaten Pirates.
Four months later on the Metra hardwood, here's Cline again, ruining perfection.
Big Sandy handed Lustre Christian its first loss of the season via a 60-47 upset in Thursday's first-round finale, with Cline muscling his way to 28 points and seven rebounds as the Lions — the state's No. 1-ranked team for much of the year — became the last Class C boys team to be beaten.
"We watched film on them all year, we watched film on the top teams all year," Cline said. "Our team just played absolutely amazing ... we took it to the rack on them and got them in foul trouble, and that kind of won us the game right there."
Big Sandy (21-5) moved on to the semifinals for the first time in a decade, casting the Lions (23-1) aside in their first-ever state appearance.
The Pioneers did it in a bruising way, too.
Cline and Co. often got tough with Lustre Christian when Big Sandy had the ball in the paint, drawing contact and whistles as the Pioneers went to the free-throw line 30 times, making 18.
Defensively, meanwhile, Big Sandy stayed disciplined yet effective and didn't allow the Lions many foul shots of their own (1 for 4 for the game). Elijah Lenihan scored a team-high 15 points for Lustre Christian, but needed 16 attempts from the field to get there.
The Pioneers' ride kept on going for 22-year-old Big Sandy co-coach Rhett Simanton, who was put in the role after Thomas Dilworth was placed on paid administrative leave early in the season, per a December report from MTN Sports.
"I'm so proud of these boys, they deserve it," Simanton said. "They've gone through a lot this season (and) a lot of other things that don't really matter, because we're just here to play basketball. ... They're a good group of boys and they know how to compete and hopefully we can keep it going."
Broadus 66, Lone Peak 38
Lone Peak may have been making its debut in the Class C state tournament Thursday, but Broadus didn't exactly have any plans to give the Bighorns a cozy welcome.
After all, the Hawks have some long-awaited business to take care of.
Broadus got a step closer to its first state trophy since 1977 by scoring 44 points in the second half of its 66-38 tourney-opening victory against Lone Peak, sending the Southern C divisional champs into Friday night's semifinals.
The Hawks (19-4 overall), despite not making a 3-pointer all game on nine attempts, didn't need the help of the deep ball. Points come pretty easily when you shoot 27 for 38 (71.1%) on 2-pointers for the game, including 17 for 19 after halftime.
"Wow," Broadus coach Dustin Lanke said when told of his team's efficiency on the interior in the second half. "We got a lot of really easy ones, that means our ball movement was (moving) really well. ... Coming off of that press, we were able to find guys underneath the hoop."
That Hawks press was excellent against the Bighorns (18-11), with Broadus forcing 21 turnovers as it got plenty of transition run-outs out of it.
All of that production didn't come immediately for the Hawks, however, as a bit of a slow start only had it up 22-16 on the debutants at half. But senior tandem Dillon Gee and Marcus Mader eventually took advantage of those many up-close looks and more to the tune of 19 points each, with Gee making his scoring effort part of a double-double as he corralled 12 rebounds.
Lone Peak, which qualified for state a year after winning just three games, was led by 12 points from Gus Hammond.
"It was great," Gee said of the Hawks' second-half push. "I'd just grab a rebound and throw it to somebody. Hell, I didn't even have to leave the defensive side of the court. Made my life easy. Transition makes the ball game easy."
Belt 53, Fairview 43
As Belt's boys basketball team pushed for its first opening-round Class C state tourney win since 2015-16, it knew it had to take the opportunities when they came — or risk suffering more opening-day misery at state.
The Huskies didn't let their window slide by this time, and now they're semifinal-bound again.
Belt ripped to a 21-5 fourth quarter on its way to defeating Fairview, booking its place in Friday night's semifinals.
Playmakers Bridger Vogl (17 points) and Reese Paulson (13) made big buckets for the Huskies (23-2) down the stretch, helping Belt outlast the Warriors (21-3) and a 21-point, 16-rebound double-double from their Montana State football commit, Hunter Sharbono.
"It's been kind of a little bit of a monkey off of our back, trying to get that first win," Belt coach Kyle Paulson said. "That was a tough game for us, I mean, Sharbono was a load and he created a lot of problems for us defensively. But I thought we kind of kept our composure ... once we got the lead and (Fairview) would have to extend out, I thought we were going to be in the driver's seat."
While Fairview shot 18 for 31 (58.1%) on 2-pointers in the game, with Sharbono going 9 of 14 himself, the Warriors didn't make a single 3 on 11 attempts — a weakness that made the Huskies' late-game run that much more effective.
That, along with the fact that Belt took care of the basketball all game with just six turnovers, allowed the Huskies to value possession and turn a 38-32 deficit at the end of the third quarter upside down — and then some.
"We've been practicing for this all year, just conditioning and defense," Vogl, a Montana Tech hoops commit, said of Belt's cool head. "We've just got to keep our composure and be ready to come back when we need it."
Manhattan Christian 54, Broadview-Lavina 45
Was the Manhattan Christian boys basketball team's first game in the state tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark perfect?
For a team which had won 50 of 51 games over the past two years entering Thursday (including an unbeaten state championship last season) it was not, especially by its lofty standards.
Still, with a victory over Broadview-Lavina in the tourney's first-round opener, the repeat-chasing Eagles found some value in the result.
The plucky Pirates cut what was as much as a 21-point second-half deficit down to five with less than a minute to play, but Manhattan Christian (24-1) — led by a game-high 20 points from all-stater Seth Amunrud — held on to be the first team to advance to Friday's semifinals.
"It's good to be in close games at state," Eagles coach Layne Glaus said. "I think more than anything, it's something that we can watch on film.
"There's distractions with every game, but more so at state, I would say. So for us to put our focus where it needs to be ... we'll put a focus on that going into tomorrow night."
Ahead 26-15 at halftime, it looked as if Manhattan Christian was going to run away with the matchup following a 12-2 run out of the locker room and the fact that Broadview-Lavina (21-5) standout Kade Erickson — Class C's leading scorer entering the game at 24.7 points per game — had zero points until hitting a pair of free throws with under a minute left in the third quarter.
Erickson then got going, scoring 10 in the final frame to help lead the Pirates' final push, with his post bucket with 1:04 to play putting Broadview-Lavina within striking distance at 50-45. But a clutch Amunrud tip-in off of a miss on the next possession got the Eagles' lead back up to three possessions, to which the Pirates never got closer.
Broadview-Lavina was paced by 14 points from William Sanguins as one of three players to finish in double figures along with Erickson (12) and Connor Glennie (11).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.