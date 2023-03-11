BILLINGS — With the Class C boys basketball state tournament closing up shop Saturday, Fairview picked up the first state trophy of the day with a win in the third-place game over Belt at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Warriors, who lost on the tourney's opening day to the Huskies, defeated a pair of winner's bracket semifinalists (Belt and Broadus) Saturday to emerge victorious out of the consolation bracket.
The state championship game between the two semifinal winners from Friday — defending champion Manhattan Christian and white-hot Big Sandy — is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Fairview 49, Belt 43
Fairview's revenge tour against Belt is complete — and it ended in the sweetest of ways.
Paced by a game-high 24 points from Montana State football commit Hunter Sharbono, the Warriors (24-3) ended their season with a third-place game victory over the Huskies, giving the program its first state trophy since being awarded a co-championship in the pandemic-halted 2020 tourney.
Belt (24-4) had beaten Fairview by a 53-43 scoreline in first-round play Thursday, largely thanks to a 21-5 fourth-quarter surge from the Huskies that took the Warriors out of it.
Two days later in the rematch, Fairview — having learned its lesson — kept cool late.
In a tight-knit game in which no team led by more than seven points, the Warriors went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the final 1:01 as Belt's efforts to stay within a possession were stuffed.
And for Sharbono, who additionally mentioned the Warriors' defeat to Belt in football this past fall as motivation to finally get the job done against the Huskies, it only made the feeling of hardware in his hands postgame that much sweeter.
"Those Belt kids, they beat us (in football) and first game coming into this tournament, they beat us, too," Sharbono said. "We all had that chip on our shoulder; we weren't going to lose to them again. Man, it was a lot of fun."
Fairview 56, Broadus 47
Sharbono (26 points, 11 rebounds) and Jeff Tjelde (17 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks) both finished with double-doubles as the Warriors defeated Broadus to take them to the consolation title game.
The Hawks (19-6) got a team-high 21 points from Marcus Mader as their season ended.
Belt 47, Lustre Christian 24
Bridger Vogl recorded a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double for Belt as it neutralized Lustre Christian's offense Saturday morning, advancing the Huskies (24-3) to the consolation championship game.
The Lions (24-2) were held to just 24.4% shooting from the field as they saw their season end at the state tournament for the first time. Elijah Lenihan led Lustre Christian with eight points.
