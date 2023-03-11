BILLINGS — With the Class C boys basketball state tournament closing up shop Saturday, Fairview picked up the first state trophy of the day with a win in the third-place game over Belt at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

The Warriors, who lost on the tourney's opening day to the Huskies, defeated a pair of winner's bracket semifinalists (Belt and Broadus) Saturday to emerge victorious out of the consolation bracket.

 

