BILLINGS — The second day of competition in the three-day Class C boys basketball state tournament tipped off Friday morning at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark as the loser-out side of the bracket got going.

Fairview and Lustre Christian, both of which were defeated in Thursday first-round play, each advanced to the consolation semifinals with Friday wins, knocking Broadview-Lavina and Lone Peak, respectively, out of the double-elimination tournament along the way.

 

