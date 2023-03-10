BILLINGS — The second day of competition in the three-day Class C boys basketball state tournament tipped off Friday morning at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark as the loser-out side of the bracket got going.
Fairview and Lustre Christian, both of which were defeated in Thursday first-round play, each advanced to the consolation semifinals with Friday wins, knocking Broadview-Lavina and Lone Peak, respectively, out of the double-elimination tournament along the way.
The Warriors and Lions will each know their opponents following the aftermath of Friday night's pair of winner's bracket semifinal games.
Defending state champion Manhattan Christian will square off with Belt at 6 p.m. in the first semi, while Broadus and Big Sandy will tangle after them at 7:30 to decide which programs will be playing in Saturday night's state championship game.
Lustre Christian 59, Lone Peak 48
In a battle of state tourney debutants, Lustre Christian took down Lone Peak in the loser-out bracket's second and final Friday matchup.
The Lions' (24-1) hopes for a perfect season may have ended with an opening-round defeat to Big Sandy on Thursday, but they nonetheless were able to eventually notch their first state tournament win in school history.
Lustre Christian advances to the early matchup of the consolation semifinals at 9:30 a.m. Saturday against the loser of the Manhattan Christian-Belt winner's bracket semifinal Friday night.
Cayden Klatt led the Lions with 16 points, while Clay Reddig contributed with 11 of his own. Johnslee Pierre was a bucket away from a double-double as he tallied eight points with 14 rebounds.
Lone Peak (18-12) — which made state for the first time after winning only three games in 2021-22 — was led by a game-high 19 points from Max Romney, who also pulled down 13 rebounds to record a double-double in the Bighorns' final game of the year.
Fairview 67, Broadview-Lavina 44
Fairview rebounded from a first-round loss to Belt by dominating from the start in a win over Broadview-Lavina in the first game of Friday loser-out play.
The Warriors (22-3) got out to an 18-3 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
Led by 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting from Montana State football commit Hunter Sharbono, Fairview advanced to the consolation bracket semifinals, where it'll play the loser of Friday night's Broadus-Big Sandy winner's bracket semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Jeff Tjelde and Tyler Loan pitched in with 14 points each for the Warriors, who shot 30 of 44 (68.2%) from the field for the game.
The Pirates (21-6), who were paced by a 24-point effort from Kade Erickson, saw their season end at state for the first time since 2015.
