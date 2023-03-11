BILLINGS — Manhattan Christian. Back-to-back.
The Eagles captured their second straight Class C boys basketball state championship by winning the title game against an underdog Big Sandy squad Saturday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Fairview captured the third-place trophy over Belt earlier in the evening Saturday, defeating two winner's bracket semifinalists (Belt and Broadus) in one day to emerge victorious out of the consolation bracket.
Manhattan Christian 74, Big Sandy 65
Were all the roads to Metra gilded for Manhattan Christian en route to its second straight state championship this year?
Far from it.
Unlike last year's perfect season that ended with a first-place trophy — and a state tournament in which the Eagles stomped their foes by an average of 27.7 points per game — Manhattan Christian had lost an early-season game, nearly blew sizable leads at state and even needed overtime to escape out of Friday's semifinal.
But no matter what bumps that the Eagles had to go through on the path to gold this time around, they always were standing tall when the final buzzer wailed.
Manhattan Christian captured its fourth state title (and first-ever repeat titles) in program history with a victory over Big Sandy, the tournament's dangerous dark horse that finished better at state than it did at districts (third) and nearly divisionals (second), too.
Both titles in the back-to-back are special, Eagles coach Layne Glaus said postgame. But this season's push to the trophy required Manhattan Christian to find a sudden edge.
"Man, there was some big, physical teams that we had to go up against," Glaus said. "It is special when you have to work for something ... it just shows how gritty they are. I think it speaks to their character and their character in Christ in their faith."
Senior guard/forward Seth Amunrud erupted like the all-stater he is when Manhattan Christian (26-1) needed him most, scoring 19 of his game-high 29 points in the first half in an all-around showcase that saw him tally 11 rebounds, five steals and two blocks with it.
The Pioneers (22-6), who defeated a then-perfect Lustre Christian and a Broadus team on a nine-game winning streak on consecutive days to get to Saturday night, fell into a hole when star player Braydon Cline picked up his third foul early in the second quarter and was forced to sit out the remainder of the first half, though players like Lane Demontiney (team-high 17 points) tried picking up the slack in his absence.
What was Big Sandy's burden was Manhattan Christian's break. The Eagles grew a five-point first quarter lead to 11 by halftime, then got the gap up to as much as 18 in the second half.
But when the Pioneers tried roaring back and cut the deficit down to as little as seven with just over two minutes to play, Manhattan Christian couldn't be wavered.
The Eagles showed their backbone when times got tough all weekend — and they're state champs again because of it.
"It's a special group of guys that I got to play with," Amunrud, a senior, said. "It's definitely just the togetherness of this team (that got us here). We all had to be together because we had three tough games this weekend. ... Just loving each other and playing for each other, I think that was the key this week."
Fairview 49, Belt 43
Fairview's revenge tour against Belt is complete — and it ended in the sweetest of ways.
Paced by a game-high 24 points from Montana State football commit Hunter Sharbono, the Warriors (24-3) ended their season with a third-place game victory over the Huskies, giving the program its first state trophy since being awarded a co-championship in the pandemic-halted 2020 tourney.
Belt (24-4) had beaten Fairview by a 53-43 scoreline in first-round play Thursday, largely thanks to a 21-5 fourth-quarter surge from the Huskies that took the Warriors out of it.
Two days later in the rematch, Fairview — having learned its lesson — kept cool late.
In a tight-knit game in which no team led by more than seven points, the Warriors went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the final 1:01 as Belt's efforts to stay within a possession were stuffed.
And for Sharbono, who additionally mentioned the Warriors' defeat to Belt in football this past fall as motivation to finally get the job done against the Huskies, it only made the feeling of hardware in his hands postgame that much sweeter.
"Those Belt kids, they beat us (in football) and first game coming into this tournament, they beat us, too," Sharbono said. "We all had that chip on our shoulder; we weren't going to lose to them again. Man, it was a lot of fun."
Fairview 56, Broadus 47
Sharbono (26 points, 11 rebounds) and Jeff Tjelde (17 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks) both finished with double-doubles as the Warriors defeated Broadus to take them to the consolation title game.
The Hawks (19-6) got a team-high 21 points from Marcus Mader as their season ended.
Belt 47, Lustre Christian 24
Bridger Vogl recorded a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double for Belt as it neutralized Lustre Christian's offense Saturday morning, advancing the Huskies to the consolation championship game.
The Lions (24-2) were held to just 24.4% shooting from the field as they saw their season end at the state tournament for the first time. Elijah Lenihan led Lustre Christian with eight points.
