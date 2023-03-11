BILLINGS — Manhattan Christian. Back-to-back.

The Eagles captured their second straight Class C boys basketball state championship by winning the title game against an underdog Big Sandy squad Saturday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Manhattan Christian vs. Big Sandy

Manhattan Christian's Mason Venema, center, goes to shoot and draws a foul from Big Sandy's Wylee Snapp, right, during the Eagles' game against the Pioneers in the final of the Class C state tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday.
Manhattan Christian vs. Big Sandy

Big Sandy's Braydon Cline dribbles as Manhattan Christian's Tebarek Hill defends during the final of the Class C state tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday.
Manhattan Christian vs. Big Sandy

Manhattan Christian's Tebarek Hill raises the state championship trophy after defeating Big Sandy in the final of the Class C state tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday.

 

