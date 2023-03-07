BILLINGS — Last year, no team stopped Manhattan Christian's boys basketball team from a perfect title-winning season.
This year, the Eagles might need to stop one themselves if they are to be the first school to repeat Class C boys basketball state championships since Arlee in 2017 and 2018.
Perfection-chasing Lustre Christian is one of a pair of debutants in the Class C field, though whichever two squads meet up on the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark floor on Saturday night, they'll have to go through an onslaught of talent to get there.
Here is an overview of the 2023 Class C boys high school basketball tournament:
Dates: Thursday-Saturday.
Site: First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Billings.
2022 champion: Manhattan Christian.
2023 field: Manhattan Christian (23-1), Broadview-Lavina (21-4), Belt (22-2), Fairview (21-2), Broadus (18-4), Lone Peak (18-10), Lustre Christian (23-0), Big Sandy (20-5).
Storylines:
• Can Manhattan Christian go back-to-back?: Winners of 50 of its past 51 games, Manhattan Christian — which has made four state championship games with two titles since 2017 — brings forth to the Metra a beastly team once again that returns two all-staters from last year's title-winning squad in senior Seth Amunrud (19 points per game) and junior Mason Venema (16.8). The Eagles' only defeat on the season, a 67-59 loss to West Yellowstone on Dec. 17 in which they were without Amunrud, was avenged with authority as they beat the Wolverines by 30 in the District 12C title game on their way to largely cruising toward the Western C crown.
• How long can Lustre Christian's magical ride last?: What a way to arrive at your first-ever state tournament. One of the most unique programs in Montana, the unbeaten Lions have been Class C's No. 1-ranked team all season and will be the only boys team at Metra that has the opportunity to cap a perfect season with a state title. Having blown out most of its regular season opponents, Lustre Christian has been tested in recent weeks, needing overtime to beat Savage in its Eastern C opener before coming back from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to get past Fairview in the divisional final.
• Is surging Broadus a dark horse?: The Hawks haven't won a state trophy since 1977, but with one of the top big man-guard duos in Class C in 6-foot-5 center Dillon Gee (20 points per game) and sharpshooter Marcus Mader (16.9), they look more than worthy of one when they're clicking. Broadus has been awesome the past month-and-a-half in winning eight straight games and 12 of its past 13, even getting revenge over the team that handed it its only loss in that stretch (Melstone) with a 38-25 victory over the Broncs in the Southern C final.
• Can Big Sandy, Belt vie for football/hoops double?: In Montana's smallest classes, a school pulling off both a football and basketball title in the same year is a rarity. Since Kremlin-Gildford (which has since been absorbed as part of North Star) accomplished the feat in 1998-99, no school has won both a 6-/8-Man football championship and a Class C hoops crown in the same school year. Both Big Sandy (6-Man) and Belt (8-Man) have the opportunity to do it this year. Pioneers leading scorer Braydon Cline (17.6 points per game) quarterbacked their title-winning team, while Huskies standout Bridger Vogl (a Montana Tech hoops commit) was an all-state QB and safety.
• Electric scorers aplenty: Class C's leading scorer — Broadview-Lavina senior Kade Erickson (24.7 points per game), the Pirates' all-time career points leader — helped Broadview-Lavina find its way back to state for the first time since 2015 by scoring 14 in a Southern C challenge game win Monday over Melstone. The Pirates' second game could see him clash with Fairview and fellow senior standout Hunter Sharbono (21 points per game), a Montana State football commit who has led the Warriors to a second straight state appearance with their only two losses coming at the hand of Lustre Christian.
• History for Lone Peak: Since the school opened its doors in 2009, Lone Peak had never seen a boys hoops team qualify for state — until now. The Bighorns, barely a week after losing to Harrison-Willow Creek by 30 in the 12C third-place game, stunned the Wildcats in a Western C challenge game (two days after also upsetting West Yellowstone in the consolation final) to get to Billings. It's been a wild return year for coach Al Malinowski, who took a five-year hiatus from the job after being Lone Peak's first and only coach from 2009-17, as a Bighorns team that went 3-15 in 2021-22 is now state-bound.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.