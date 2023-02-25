BUTTE – After a weekend full of basketball, two teams were crowned champions of Western C at the Maroon Activities Center.

Boys

Manhattan Christian Western C Divisional Champions 2023 (copy)

Manhattan Christian wins the Western C Divisional Championship.
Manhattan Christian vs. Harrison-Willow Creek (copy)

The Manhattan Christian bench goes wild during the title game against Harrison-Willow Creek on Feb. 25 on the last day of the Western C Divisional Basketball Tournament in Butte.
Twin Bridges vs. Manhattan Christian (copy)

The Twin Bridges bench goes wild at the buzzer as the Falcons take the Western C Divisional title.
Twin Bridges wins Western C divisional championship (copy)

Twin Bridges wins the Western C Divisional title game against Manhattan Christian.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

