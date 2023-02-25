BUTTE – After a weekend full of basketball, two teams were crowned champions of Western C at the Maroon Activities Center.
Boys
Manhattan Christian 57, Harrison-Willow Creek 43
The Manhattan Christian Eagles defeated the Harrison-Willow Creek Wildcats for the third time this season on their way to a Western C title and state tournament berth.
It is the ninth consecutive trip to the state tournament for Manhattan Christian.
The Wildcats were right in it as Manhattan Christian led by a single point at halftime, but the Eagles then outscored the Wildcats 13-6 to take control.
The success continued for Manhattan Christian in the fourth quarter as they continued to build their lead. They led by as many as 18 points in the final quarter.
“Before the game we talked about having grit. Our boys were disciplined and showed grit, great box-outs and they worked together on the defensive end,” Manhattan Christian head coach Layne Glaus said.
The Wildcats made only two field goals in the third quarter and were held to 18 points in the second half compared to 15 from the first quarter alone.
The Eagles were without a top contributor, Mason Venema, but other players stepped up in his absence. Notably, Seth Amurund led all scorers with 26 points to go along with his 10 rebounds.
Christian Triemstra added 11 points for Manhattan Christian and Austin Kriebel tallied 10 points.
“It’s a true team effort every night for us, so when we lose a guy like Mason we trust the next guy in line,” Glaus said.
For Harrison-Willow Creek, they were able to hang around before ultimately being outmatched. The third quarter proved to be the turning point in the game.
“We struggled getting the ball inside in the third quarter, so we started settling on a lot of outside shots. It was just kind of a lackluster performance on the offensive end,” Harrison-Willow Creek head coach Zach Murphy said.
Joe Cima led the team with 16 points to go with his 12 rebounds. Aaron Defrance added 11 points in the defeat.
The Wildcats will play Lone Peak in a challenge game on Monday night with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Billings.
“Our guys are pretty disappointed right now but we need to let that go and move on. Lone Peak is a talented team and they are playing really well right now, it’s going to be a tough matchup,” Murphy said.
Girls
Twin Bridges 56, Manhattan Christian 32
The Twin Bridges Falcons showcased a dominant performance to defeat the Manhattan Christian Eagles and claim the Western C title.
Just last weekend, the Eagles defeated the Falcons 36-33 in the 12C district title game. Twin Bridges learned from that loss and avenged it in style on Saturday night.
“Last week was difficult for us, that was a hard loss but we made it a positive experience. The girls came out as hungry as ever, they wanted to punch their tickets to state and they got it done,” Twin Bridges head coach Hannah Konen said.
It was tied up early in the game before a 12-0 scoring run gave Twin Bridges a 19-7 lead. The Falcons’ momentum continued throughout the night as they held control for the whole game.
Twin Bridges held a 30-15 lead at halftime and the Eagles made their best comeback attempt in the third quarter, with an 8-0 scoring run to cut the deficit to nine points.
The Falcons answered with a 9-0 run of their own and closed the door on Manhattan Christian’s hopes at the title. They led by as many as 25 points in the final quarter.
“That was a game that was long overdue for us. This year has been challenging and I think it says a lot about our girls and their character that they have been able to overcome some of the challenges and perform at the highest level when it mattered most,” Konen said.
Allie Dale led all scorers with 21 points and Kyle Pancost added 10 points and nine rebounds in the victory.
In the three games played between the two teams this season, Twin Bridges now holds a 2-1 advantage.
It was a difficult night for the Eagles in all facets of the game. Offensively they struggled to get into a rhythm and on the defensive end they failed to contain the Falcons.
“Credit to them (Twin Bridges), they came ready to play and were hungry. I think obviously we were excited about the opportunity to go to state, and with already knowing that maybe we just didn’t have the focus we needed,” Manhattan Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said.
Katelyn Van Kirk led Manhattan Christian in scoring with 10 points to go along with her eight rebounds. Miranda Wyatt added seven points.
Manhattan Christian also clinched a state tournament spot today when Lone Peak claimed third place. By virtue of the Eagles' victory over Lone Peak in the semifinals, it eliminated the opportunity for a challenge game. With both teams heading to Billings, there is a possibility for a fourth matchup yet between the Falcons and Eagles.
