BUTTE —The Western C divisional semifinals featured eight teams from district 12C fighting to punch their tickets to the finals.
Boys
Harrison-Willow Creek 49, West Yellowstone 47
The Wildcats of Harrison-Willow Creek knocked off West Yellowstone in a thrilling matchup from start to finish.
West Yellowstone defeated the Wildcats twice in the regular season, but it was a different result this time around.
“It was a lot of hard work from the team. Both games were competitive, we knew if we made a couple more plays on both ends it would be the difference. The kids believed in themselves, we knew it would be a dog fight and we’d have to keep pushing through,” Harrison-Willow Creek head coach Zach Murphy said.
With it all knotted up late, Joe Cima rebounded his own miss and made a layup with 1.2 seconds remaining to clinch the victory for Harrison-Willow Creek.
Cima led all scorers with 24 points and was a difference maker throughout the game. Aaron DeFrance added 11 points for the Wildcats.
“Joe (Cima) is an excellent athlete and when he wants to turn it on, I’m not sure if anybody could keep up with him. He’s a great kid and he wanted it, so he was going to take it,” Murphy said.
An 8-0 scoring run fueled by consecutive three-pointers from DeFrance and Gavin Hokanson in the third quarter was a huge turning point in the Wildcats' victory.
For West Yellowstone, they came up just short of reaching the championship game. The Wolverines led for much of the second and third quarters, but failed to close out the game strong.
“It was a super physical and emotional game, I thought our kids did everything to put themselves in position. We weren’t good enough offensively and at times we were a little sloppy. It always stinks when you lose, but a lot of credit to Harrison for how they played,” West Yellowstone head coach Jeff Matthews said.
Taylor Hales and Josh Everest each scored 12 points for the Wolverines in the defeat.
Manhattan Christian 80, Lone Peak 39
Manhattan Christian used a balanced scoring attack and a big second half to dominate Lone Peak and advance to the championship game.
It was a tie game after the first quarter before the Eagles turned it on offensively. They outscored the Bighorns 44-15 in the second half.
“In the second half we came out with more energy, we were pretty flat to start the game,” Manhattan Christian head coach Layne Glaus said.
Four players scored 15 or more points for Manhattan Christian, showcasing their abundance of playmakers. Mason Venema led all scorers with 22 points and Tebarek Hill tallied 19 points.
“I think it shows that our guys are selfless and they like to look for each other and spread the ball around. That’s something we hang our hat on, how many assists we can get on a given night,” Glaus said.
For Lone Peak, they were able to hang around for the first half before being overpowered.
“We battled in the first half. They (Manhattan Christian) are a really good team and I’m incredibly proud of my guys, but we just can’t keep up depth-wise with the program that they have right now. It is exciting as can be to see us compete with them at their level,” Lone Peak head coach Al Malinowski said.
Gus Hammond led the team with 12 points and Max Romney added 11 points.
Manhattan Christian will take on Harrison-Willow Peak in the Western C finals on Saturday at 6:30 pm.
Girls
Twin Bridges 42, Ennis 36
Twin Bridges rallied to defeat Ennis despite a slow start to the game. With their third defeat of the Mustangs this season, the Falcons advance to the Western C title game.
The Falcons trailed by 30-19 in the third quarter and looked like they could be due for a loss. Then they went on a 10-0 scoring run and got right back in the thick of things.
Ayla Janzen nailed a three-pointer with 4:03 remaining to give Twin Bridges their first lead of the evening.
Once they took the lead they didn’t relinquish it for the rest of the game. The Falcons outscored Ennis 28-15 in the second half to clinch the victory.
Allie Dale and Kyle Pancost each scored 11 points in the comeback victory. Ennis’ Marisa Snider led all scorers with 15 points.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.