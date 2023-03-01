Broadus vs. Plenty Coups

Broadus' Cooper Zimmer drives towards the basket during the Hawks' game against Plenty Coups in the Southern C divisional tournament at Lockwood High School on Wednesday.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — With every pass, cut and bucket that Broadus' boys basketball team initiates, it feels as if it's playing with a sense of urgency, like the shot clock is always about to hit zero.

But there is cohesion, not chaos. There is poise, not panic. And 46 years on from the program's last state trophy, that imperativeness might be exactly what the Hawks need to finally get another one.

Broadus vs. Plenty Coups

Broadus' Marcus Mader drives down the court during the Hawks' game against Plenty Coups in the Southern C divisional tournament at Lockwood High School on Wednesday.
Broadus vs. Plenty Coups

Broadus' Dillon Gee dunks during the Hawks' game against Plenty Coups in the Southern C divisional tournament at Lockwood High School on Wednesday.
Broadus vs. Plenty Coups

Broadus' Marcus Mader goes for a layup during the Hawks' game against Plenty Coups in the Southern C divisional tournament at Lockwood High School on Wednesday.
Broadus vs. Plenty Coups

Broadus' Dillon Gee shoots during the Hawks' game against Plenty Coups in the Southern C divisional tournament at Lockwood High School on Wednesday.

Email Briar Napier at briar.napier@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @BriarNapier

Tags

In this Series

2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments

Updated html

2023 Eastern AA girls basketball tournament

Updated html

2023 Eastern AA boys basketball tournament

Updated html

2023 Western AA girls basketball tournament

23 updates

Load comments