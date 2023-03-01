BILLINGS — With every pass, cut and bucket that Broadus' boys basketball team initiates, it feels as if it's playing with a sense of urgency, like the shot clock is always about to hit zero.
But there is cohesion, not chaos. There is poise, not panic. And 46 years on from the program's last state trophy, that imperativeness might be exactly what the Hawks need to finally get another one.
Broadus' first-year coach (and alum), Dustin Lanke, has seen the Hawks' cutting edge grow firsthand. There's a sense of a different aura to his squad than his past three years as an assistant — the past two years of which saw the Hawks make the Class C state tournament, yet come back to Powder River County with no trophy in hand.
This time around at Broadus, it's an experienced group on a mission, one that's aiming to bring back its first state trophy in the sport since third place in 1977.
With history maybe on the horizon, perhaps all the urgency is justified, after all.
"These guys have played together for years and years and years at this level," Lanke said. "They know where each other's going to be.
"We came up short last year ... we thought that was the year we could break through, but I still feel like they can reach Saturday night in the state tournament if we play well."
With it being such a long drought since the last time unranked Broadus (16-4) last captured at least fourth at the state tournament, the Hawks' near misses in both 2021 and 2022 stung just that tiny bit more.
Broadus was knocked out after two games two years ago, but last season won both the Southern C and its first game at state against Belt, meaning another victory would clinch that long-awaited trophy in some form.
That didn't happen: Broadus was clobbered by eventual state champ Manhattan Christian in the semifinals, then Melstone got a revenge win in overtime for its divisional title defeat to the Hawks in the loser-out semis to send Broadus packing.
What that prior misery has molded this time around, however, is a 10-deep varsity lineup with nine upperclassmen — a feature that's been critical in a Hawks style that flies around with a lethal concoction of speed, length, athleticism and precision.
"As things have gone on, we've gotten much better," guard Marcus Mader said. "In the past year, we've had immense size (at) Broadus High School. So our defense on the perimeter or 3-point (line) hasn't been as great as it should be. But as we're getting there, we have better play, faster play. We're able to defend that 3-point line much better."
Immense size is a good way to put it, especially considering how much of a luxury being a tall team can be at the Class C level.
And if it is a luxury, consider Broadus rich.
The Hawks have three players that stand 6-foot-4 or taller, with the centerpiece of that trio being 6-5 senior Dillon Gee. The former all-stater had a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double despite not playing at all in the fourth quarter in Broadus' 71-33, Southern C opening win against Plenty Coups (11-9) on Wednesday night at Lockwood High School.
Gee went 9 for 13 from the field, with two of the makes being powerful dunks done in different ways. The first, which occurred with roughly a minute left before the half, came when Gee blew past a defender with a dribble move in the half court before going up for a slam. The second came in transition, when a trailing Gee took a teammate's dump-off in the paint and took flight for a rim-rattling jam.
Performances like Wednesday's are "pretty normal" for Gee, per Lanke, and as the Hawks' leading scorer at 20.3 points per game who flirts with the occasional triple-double, it's easy to see why he's often relied on.
"It's important," Gee said of his role. "I try my best out there to put the ball in the hoop, and if I'm not doing great, I help my teammates to step up to make points and (play) good defense and stuff like that.
"I think our team chemistry has come a long way. We like to move the ball around the perimeter and find (guys) inside and open shots, so we do good about that."
Mader, meanwhile, is the senior leader of the backcourt, being a perimeter counter to Gee's inside work with the second-leading scoring average on the team at 16.6 points per game.
But the Hawks' role players and their ability to produce when a standout is shut down could be one of the main keys behind the team finally breaking its almost five-decade hex at state.
Mader struggled to get going against the Warriors as he scored nine points on 4-for-13 shooting, but 12 points (on 6-for-8 shooting) from junior guard Cooper Zimmer and nine (3-for-4) from 6-4 senior Paysen Kuhbacher gave weight to Lanke's claim that he's at ease running any combination of lineups if needed.
"We've had a lot of depth in years' past and we still have a lot of depth this year," Lanke said. "I feel comfortable putting any of my 10 guys in the game at any time. I feel that as a team, our chemistry has been really good, so any of those 10 guys can play with anybody out there."
Whatever lineups Lanke has sent out recently on a game-by-game basis, they seem to work.
Broadus has won six straight games (including the District 4C title) and 10 of its past 11, the only blemish of which came at the hand of its all-too-familiar foe, Melstone, by a 59-40 scoreline Feb. 4. To add to the tension, if both the Broncs (who begin tourney play Thursday) and Hawks win out, they'll meet again in Saturday's divisional title game.
But with the point it's at and the way it's playing, Broadus both sounds and looks confident it can finally take some sort of state hardware back home.
"We've grown a lot," Gee said. "In the beginning of the year, we weren't doing too well, we were (playing) sloppy basketball, it wasn't so great. We've really cleaned it up out there. I think we're doing less turnovers every game, making free throws ... pushing the ball in transition's really helped us and it's allowed us to get to this point, I think."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.