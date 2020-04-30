BOZEMAN — Hardin all-state guard Peyton Good Luck says he chose United Tribes Technical College to continue his basketball career in part because of a coach well known in the Crow community.
Good Luck's father, Tristan, confirmed his son's signing with UTTC in an email to 406mtsports.com on Wednesday. NDNSports.com first reported the commitment Tuesday.
Good Luck averaged 10.1 points per game on a high-powered Hardin team that shared the Class A state championship this season, was second a year ago and won it all in his sophomore year.
At UTTC, he'll be coached by former Montana State player Pete Conway, who spent three seasons coaching at Little Big Horn College in Crow Agency.
”Pete Conway is a great coach and is committed to winning," Good Luck told 406mtsports.com. "He has built a great program and I am excited to continue my education and basketball career with UTTC.”
Conway will be entering his fifth season at UTTC.
"Peyton is a really good kid who played in a great program at Hardin," Conway told 406mtsports.com. "You always want kids who come from winning programs. They were deep and talented and everyone accepted their roles and were great teammates. As an individual Peyton improved every year in High School. He can shoot it and put it on floor and as his body matures he will continue to get better. We think he fits perfectly for how we play."
Good Luck was chosen all-state this year and was second-team all-conference. He shot 35% from 3-point range.
At UTTC, in Bismarck, North Dakota, he joins former Arlee standout Lane Johnson. Conway said he's also signed Hardin teammate Eric Woods, and Browning's Tyree Whitcomb is transferring from Providence.
