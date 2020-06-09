Cody Donoven is one of the better basketball players in the history of the North Star Knights and Monday night, after spending the last two years as the head coach, Donoven stepped down from the position according to a post on his Facebook page.
Donoven has long been affiliated with the Knights’ program. He was on the team back in 2006-07 when North Star advanced to the Northern C Divisional tournament. That was also the last time the Knights made it to divisionals until 2017-18, when Donoven was an assistant.
After a previous stint as the head coach at North Star, Donoven took over before the 2018-2019 season for Walynn Burgess who departed to be the head boys basketball coach at Havre High.
Via his Facebook account, Donovan said the following:
“I ultimately just decided I just don’t have the time to commit to them in the summer that is necessary to have a successful program and it’s not fair to them if I can’t give them the best chance to succeed. (The players) always have and always will come first.”
