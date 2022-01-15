BILLINGS — A 10-0 record sounds pretty good to the Broadview-Lavina boys basketball team.
With the struggles the Pirates had two years ago and the disappointing finish to last year’s postseason that began with momentum, why wouldn’t it?
Still, that number in the win column isn’t what the Pirates are coveting. Instead, the number that matters most is the answer to a question coach Scott Severance poses after each game.
How many minutes of good basketball did you play?
Ask Pirates players like Hunter Brown or William Sanguins or Kade Erickson what their team’s cumulative peak game has produced so far this season, and the answer ranges from 23 to 26 minutes. But they all agree — coach included — the perfect record is a byproduct of seeking that perfect game.
“I don’t think any team can really play a perfect full game, but I think we can get up there,” said Erickson, a 6-foot-4 junior who is averaging 20.8 points per game. “Maybe get to 30 good minutes, but I’m not sure if we’ll ever get to that 32. But we can get close to it.”
And that’s all Severance is really looking for. Play as well as you can for as long as you can. It's a challenge he’s issued all along, even when this current group of players was struggling through a four-win slog during the 2019-2020 season.
The Pirates had made the divisional tournament the year before, but began that ’19-20 campaign without a player who had started a varsity game.
Severance started three freshmen and two sophomores that year. So the quest became not about wins, but rather chasing those good minutes. While the resulting 4-17 record wasn’t entirely unexpected, it was a trying season nonetheless.
“You just can’t get frustrated with each other and ruin your friendships and not work well together,” said Brown, a sophomore then and one of five seniors on this year’s roster. “You just have to work through the bad times.”
That’s what the Pirates committed themselves to do. Last season, the Pirates started an eighth grader, three sophomores and a junior. They were sporadic at the beginning, but played well down the stretch. They overachieved their regular-season seed at the District 6C tournament and advanced to divisionals for the second time in three seasons.
But that’s where the momentum faded. The Pirates went two and out. Again, frustrating and motivating at the same time.
“I knew that we could build on what we had last year,” said Sanguins, a junior. “We had an eighth grader starting at point guard (Connor Glennie) and he was doing well. I knew that we were going to have a guy back from his ACL (William Hanser) and I just knew we were going to get better.”
Indeed, the Pirates’ progression continues. On their way to the No. 3 spot in this week's 406mtsports.com Class C rankings, their average margin of victory is 27.3 points per game, and that includes three-point wins over Bridger (50-47), Plenty Coups (57-54) and Red Lodge (49-46).
Severance, whose previous coaching stops have including being the head women’s coach at Rocky Mountain College and the head girls coach at Billings Central, has always emphasized these tenets: Tenacity, setting screens, rebounding, defense.
“Intellectual brutality,” he labeled it.
Consistent with Severance’s ethos, the Pirates are stout defenders. The 54 points scored by Plenty Coups are the most the Pirates have allowed this season, while five opponents have been held to 37 points or fewer. And four of those five have scored 20 points or fewer.
But there are no illusions in the Pirates’ camp. There are still tough games ahead on the schedule, including rematches with Plenty Coups and Bridger, both of whom took the Pirates down to the wire.
Each night, though, the Pirates will get back on the court in pursuit of that perfect game.
“All of this is the result of those kids who have been showing up, wanting to get better,” said Severance, who is in his fourth season with the Pirates. “From that standpoint I like the fact that we do have a puncher’s chance in this whole thing. There’s no smoke and mirrors here. It’s all just sweat and work.”
How many minutes of good basketball did you play?
The answer might never be 32. Staying locked on that mission, though, might take the Pirates where they want to go.
