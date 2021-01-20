BOZEMAN — Recently discovered COVID-19 cases at Dodson and Hays-Lodgepole have forced the basketball programs at both high schools to postpone games scheduled for the remainder of the week.

The schools made the announcements in the past two days on Facebook.

Hays-Lodgepole had boys and girls games scheduled Friday against Box Elder and Saturday against Big Sandy. Dodson's boys and girls were to play Melstone on Thursday and Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale on Friday.

Hays-Lodgepole athletic director Corey Morgan said in a Facebook post Wednesday that a student tested positive on Tuesday and all athletes who've had contact must quarantine for seven days. 

On Tuesday, Dodson announced the closure of schools due to four new coronavirus cases. All athletic practices and games are postponed through Sunday. 

Dodson's boys are 5-0 and 10th in the latest 406mtsports.com Class C rankings.

